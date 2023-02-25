Open in App
Oakland, CA
CBS San Francisco

17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting, attempted robbery in Alameda County

By CBS San Francisco,

5 days ago

PIX Now -- Saturday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 09:50

ALAMEDA COUNTY – Authorities have arrested an Oakland teen in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting that killed a man in unincorporated Alameda County late last month.

According to deputies, around 8 p.m. on January 30 the victim was shot multiple times on 167th Avenue near East 14th Street in the community of Ashland, near San Leandro. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Lamar Converse, was taken to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

With the help of U.S. Marshals, Alameda County Sheriff's deputies investigated the case and obtained an arrest warrant. Investigators determined that the suspect possibly tried to rob Converse and shot him several times.

On Thursday, authorities arrested the suspect without incident. The suspect, identified as a 17-year-old male, was booked into the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center.

His name is being withheld due to his age.

"We are thankful for all the assistance we received during the investigation. We are equally thankful that we were able to take a murderer off the streets," deputies said Saturday.

