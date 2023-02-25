Open in App
Cleveland, OH
WKBN

Report: Browns restructure deal with Pro Bowler, create cap space

By Chad Krispinsky,

5 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Field Yates is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have restructured the contract of Pro Bowl returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant.

According to Yates, Grant took a pay cut of $1,765,000 less which will save the team $1.76 million with the move.

Other players contracts are expected to be restructured this offseason, to allow the team to be active in free agency.

Browns hire former player to lead special teams

Grant misses the entire 2022 season with a torn Achilles he suffered in training camp.

Last March, Grant was signed to a three-year free agent contract worth $13.8 million to help bolster the special teams unit.

Grant split last season between the Dolphins and Bears, after being acquired in a trade by Chicago.

He is a two-time second-team AP All-Pro selection as a punt returner (2020-21).

A sixth-round draft choice by Miami in 2016, Grant was one of two NFL players (Brandon Powell) to return a punt for a touchdown in 2021.

The Texas Tech product set Dolphins franchise records for total return touchdowns (five) and punt return touchdowns (three). On offense, he has added 100 career receptions for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns.

