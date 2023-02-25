Dilbert Creator Blasted After Shocking Comments Telling White People to ‘Get the Hell Away from Black People’

Dilbert creator Scott Adams went viral this week, but it wasn’t for his workplace comedy comic strip. Instead, it was over comments he made recommending White people “get the hell away from Black people.”

On the Wednesday episode of Real Coffee with Scott Adams, the Dilbert creator – who has gained attention in recent years for his books and musings on Donald Trump – cited a Rasmussen poll that posed the question, “is it okay to be White.”

According to the survey, 26% of Black respondents answered “no” to the question while another 21% said they weren’t sure. The majority of Black respondents, out of the thousand total people surveyed, said it was “okay” to be White, but Adams ranted about other parts of the result.

“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people,” Adams said. “This can’t be fixed. You just have to escape.”

The cartoonist openly admitted to moving somewhere because it had “a very low Black population,” he roped in CNN’s Don Lemon as some kind of back-up to his claims, and then argued it’s “no longer a rational impulse” for a “White citizen of America to try to help Black citizens.”

“If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with White people – according to this poll, not according to me – that’s a hate group. That’s a hate group, and I don’t want anything to do with them,” he ranted.

The rant rocked across social media, garnering condemnation and shock, but the cartoonist stood by his comments in multiple replies and comments.

“What a piece of racist scum,” actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted.

Adams responded to one critic by saying he was proving his point by calling him a racist.

“This supports my point. Why would I spend time around this fellow?” he wrote. “Do you spend time with people who don’t like you?”

In another tweet, he defended his comments and insisted he wasn’t promoting discrimination.

“A lot of people are angry at me today but I haven’t yet heard anyone disagree,” he wrote. “I make two main points: 1. Treat everyone as an individual (no discrimination). 2. Avoid any group that doesn’t respect you. Does anyone think that is bad advice?” he tweeted.

