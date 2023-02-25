Caldwell
Change location
See more from this location?
Caldwell, ID
eastidahonews.com
Idaho school contract worker fired, arrested for allegedly grabbing students
By Alex Brizee, Idaho Statesman,5 days ago
By Alex Brizee, Idaho Statesman,5 days ago
CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Another employee working within the Caldwell School District has been arrested for allegedly harming students. The Caldwell Police Department arrested and...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0