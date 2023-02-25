Open in App
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah: 'Defensive needs cry out' for Jaguars

By Adam Stites,

7 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars could go a lot of different directions in the 2023 NFL Draft, and most experts believe it’ll be a cornerback or a tight end that winds up being the 24th overall pick.

But according to Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence might be past the point where he needs a tight end or wide receiver early in the draft class to help him along.

“I’m always a proponent of giving the young quarterbacks as much help as they can early on in their careers as they can develop their confidence,” Jeremiah told reporters during a conference call Friday. “Then once they become who they are, you can afford to maybe cut some corners around them and allocate your resources to the other side of the ball.

“I think in having a front row seat at that playoff game, when [the Jaguars are] down 27-0 and watching them come back and make it happen, I think [Lawrence] might have turned that corner already. So I’m not going to worry too much about what he has. I think he has a pretty decent group around him now. You can continue to sprinkle it in.”

Instead, it’s the other side of the football for the Jaguars that’s begging for upgrades, according to Jeremiah.

“I think right now the defensive needs cry out,” Jeremiah said. “Especially more pass rushers, the ability to improve on third down. They were 29th in third down [conversions allowed] last year. More corners, more pass rushers

“I would probably be leaning more in that direction even with their second pick, as well: 24 and 56. I think you can find — you can find the tight end, a wideout a little bit later in the draft. Just kind of maybe more of a niche player to come in there and fill out around what you already have. But I would be leaning defense early.”

The Jaguars offense led the way in 2022, finishing 10th in total yards while the defense was 24th in yards allowed. With three tight ends — Evan Engram, Dan Arnold, and Chris Manhertz — all set to become free agents, the need at that position may stand out for now. However, it appears likely that Engram will re-sign with the Jaguars, which could mean mock drafts make a shift to the defensive side of the ball.

