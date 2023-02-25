Jaguars QB C.J. Beathard's new contract details, value revealed

The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t have much (or any right now) cap space to work with, but decided that keeping backup quarterback C.J. Beathard was a priority anyway.

On Friday, the team announced that it kept Beathard with a new contract, less than three weeks before the veteran quarterback was set to become a free agent.

According to the contract details reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is more than affordable for the Jaguars.

The deal is only slightly less than the two-year, $5 million contract Beathard signed with the Jaguars during the 2021 offseason.

While the exact cap hit won’t be revealed until there’s a better idea of the displacement of the money over the next two seasons, the contract will be a minimal burden for the Jaguars, regardless.

There’s also a chance that Beathard won’t be on the roster in the fall, as the team recently added Canadian Football League star Nathan Rourke to compete for a backup role behind Trevor Lawrence.

In two seasons with the Jaguars, Beathard has only appeared a few times in clean up duty. He’s thrown just 13 passes with the Jaguars after previously starting 12 games in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.