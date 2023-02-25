Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars QB C.J. Beathard's new contract details, value revealed

By Adam Stites,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9C0D_0kzpzcry00

The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t have much (or any right now) cap space to work with, but decided that keeping backup quarterback C.J. Beathard was a priority anyway.

On Friday, the team announced that it kept Beathard with a new contract, less than three weeks before the veteran quarterback was set to become a free agent.

According to the contract details reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is more than affordable for the Jaguars.

The deal is only slightly less than the two-year, $5 million contract Beathard signed with the Jaguars during the 2021 offseason.

While the exact cap hit won’t be revealed until there’s a better idea of the displacement of the money over the next two seasons, the contract will be a minimal burden for the Jaguars, regardless.

There’s also a chance that Beathard won’t be on the roster in the fall, as the team recently added Canadian Football League star Nathan Rourke to compete for a backup role behind Trevor Lawrence.

In two seasons with the Jaguars, Beathard has only appeared a few times in clean up duty. He’s thrown just 13 passes with the Jaguars after previously starting 12 games in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Compensation for Aaron Rodgers is 'going to take way more than maybe people realize', says The Athletic
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Bears go all USC in three-pick mock draft
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Ji’Ayir Brown Impresses During On-Field Workouts at NFL Combine
State College, PA1 hour ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell confirms he is a future star with his performance at the NFL Combine
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Jordan Addison says he's 'the playmaker (the Bears) need'
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Vikings add slender cornerback in latest CBS Sports mock draft
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker talks Saints contact, former teammates in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Texans give up No. 12 overall in trade package in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX1 day ago
2023 NFL Combine results for former Gators safety Trey Dean III
Gainesville, FL1 hour ago
NFL expert: Bryce Young 'can take off rolling' with Panthers
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Vikings 'sneaky-interesting' landing spot for star quarterback in 2023 NFL draft
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Texas RB Bijan Robinson speaks with the media at the NFL Combine
Austin, TX2 hours ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ unsung hero, Kaevon Merriweather, locks in NFL future with strong NFL Combine performance
Iowa City, IA3 hours ago
Bryce Young to be 'face of the franchise' for team that drafts him
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Georgia Bulldogs on XFL rosters
Athens, GA2 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys looking to re-sign former Aggies Safety
College Station, TX1 day ago
Mac Jones is helping Bryce Young in big way prior to NFL draft
Tuscaloosa, AL1 hour ago
Wide receiver prospects are clamoring to play with Bears QB Justin Fields in NFL
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Bears 2023 free agency profile: RB Saquon Barkley
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Cowboys News: Vander Esch stalemate, Wilson outlook grim, Jerry on Dak and Zeke
Dallas, TX5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy