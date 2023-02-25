impact601.com

Heidelberg punches ticket to Big House with thrilling win over Velma Jackson By Kevan Lindsey, Buckley Newspapers General Manager, 5 days ago

By Kevan Lindsey, Buckley Newspapers General Manager, 5 days ago

Last week, Heidelberg head coach Broderick Hall stated how hungry the city and team were for a championship. Friday night, it looked as if the ...