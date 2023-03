cvindependent.com

Musical Masterpiece: CVRep’s ‘Once’ Is One of the Best Shows Our Reviewer Has Seen in Almost a Decade By Bonnie Gilgallon, 5 days ago

By Bonnie Gilgallon, 5 days ago

Live theater productions are always meant to entertain, to give us a break from our day-to-day lives—the stresses of work, bills, cranky neighbors and broken-down ...