Johns Creek Post

ERIC Empty: Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen Visits ERIC Headquarters in Washington DC – But Nobody was There, There Were No Servers, There Were No Computers, There Were No Employees By William Quinn, 5 days ago

By William Quinn, 5 days ago

The Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) is contracted with 31 States and Washington DC to assist in helping them keep their voter rolls accurate. Many ...