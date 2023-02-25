Open in App
Austin, TX
KXAN

Austin civil rights director resigns amid city investigation

By Taylor Girtman,

5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The director of Austin’s Office of Civil Rights submitted her resignation, the city confirmed in a memo Wednesday.

The resignation follows a 2022 investigation into Carol Johnson after allegations were raised regarding mistreatment and retaliation against office employees.

PREVIOUS: Austin investigating head of Civil Rights office for alleged employee mistreatment

Johnson was named the head of the department in February 2021. She was the first person in the role.

“Carol was instrumental in establishing the City’s Office of Civil Rights as the first Civil Rights Director,” assistant city manager Veronica Briseño wrote in a Wednesday memo. “I want to thank her for her service to our community and this organization.”

Johnson was put on leave in July 2022 after the city started a third-party investigation in April.

“Since the City received the investigation report, the senior management team has been doing its due diligence by carefully looking into the issues the report raised. Since Ms. Johnson has submitted her resignation, the matter is now closed,” a city spokesperson said.

The memo said Johnson’s resignation will be effective Feb. 28. Tamela Saldaña would continue serving in the interim director role, the memo said. Saldaña was serving as the acting director during Johnson’s leave.

