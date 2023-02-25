Know Him? Man Threatened West Chester Bar Patrons With Knife, Cops Say

Revelers at a West Chester bar were threatened by a knife-wielding man at closing time on Saturday morning, borough police say.

It happened on the 50 block of North Darlington Street just after 2 a.m., West Chester authorities said on Facebook. The suspect allegedly brandished a blade at guests and staff before leaving the area.

Assistance in identification. WCPD is investigating an incident that took place outside an establishment in the 50... Posted by West Chester Borough Police Department on Saturday, February 25, 2023

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Officer Ensor of the WCPD at 610-696-2700.