Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Silver alert canceled for 71-year-old Keller man

By Nicole Lopez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfHAM_0kzpuTL200

An updated silver alert was canceled on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. for an elderly man in Keller.

David Maloney, 71, has last been seen on the 400 block of East Vine Street of Keller at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the alert.

Maloney was described as a white man. He has blue eyes, is bald, weighs about 240 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants, and has a mustache, according to the alert.

Maloney is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and law enforcement officials believed his disappearance posed a threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information about Maloney’s location was asked to call the Keller Police Department at 817-743-4522.

