testudotimes.com

Hensh’s game-winning goal gives No. 6 Maryland women’s lacrosse thrilling 14-13 win over No. 7 Florida By RyanAlonardo, 5 days ago

In the fourth quarter, No. 6 Maryland women’s lacrosse needed a spark against No. 7 Florida. The game was back-and-forth, and Maryland had just come ...