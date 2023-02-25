Open in App
New Orleans, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

11 potential salary cap casualties the Saints could target in NFL free agency

By John Sigler,

5 days ago
We’re still weeks away from the start of NFL free agency, but teams are already beginning to make moves with a wave of salary cap casualties sweeping across the league’s landscape. Teams are always looking to save some cash and part ways with underperforming players or open up room for acquiring new talent, and it’s an opportunity for cap-strapped teams like the New Orleans Saints to improve.

Often the players being let go right now are still effective in the right role and at the right price point. One major benefit to signing them after being let go is that they don’t factor into the league’s compensatory draft picks formula. Another upside is that their contracts frequently include offsetting payouts which helps balance out the new team’s salary. At the same time, teams are moving on from these guys for good reasons, and expectations should be matched accordingly.

Here are some players who could be on the outs with their current teams that the Saints should be monitoring closely:

1

Arizona Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson

Michael Chow / Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Anderson only caught seven passes in 10 games with the Cardinals last year after they traded for him, and the new regime can save $12 million by releasing him. The Saints could use his veteran presence on the depth chart.

2

Baltimore Ravens OL Patrick Mekari

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens run deep enough up front to part ways with Mekari and save $2 million, and the Saints have to like the snaps they’ve gotten out of another former Baltimore lineman in James Hurst. Mekari has played all five line positions at some point in the NFL.

3

Cleveland Browns WR/PR Jakeem Grant

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Grant had some of his best years in the NFL on the Miami Dolphins with special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who has that same title now with the Saints. He could benefit from working with his old coach in a new locale.

4

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Releasing Elliott could save the Cowboys up to $10.9 million, though they’re expected to double down on him as he continues to deteriorate from high mileage. Still, he’s exactly the sort of hard-nosed player Dennis Allen has said he wants to build his team around.

5

Detroit Lions DL Michael Brockers

Elsa/Getty Images

Brockers was recently let go in Detroit, saving them $10 million, and his best days are behind him. But the Saints don’t have any defensive tackles who played last year under contract for 2023. They could use his leadership as that unit is rebuilt this summer.

6

Las Vegas Raiders RB/ST Brandon Bolden

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Bolden is a key player on special teams but his lack of rushing production makes the $2.2 million in savings valuable for the Raiders as they look to extend Josh Jacobs. He’d be a nice addition to the Saints backfield if Dwayne Washington doesn’t return.

7

New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Golladay was an unmitigated disaster in New York, failing to make an impact at all through two years on the team, though some of that blame goes to his quarterback and play caller. Cutting him to save $13.5 million is an easy decision. He could revitalize his career in a different situation.

8

Philadelphia Eagles WR Quez Watkins

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are going to have a tough time holding onto everyone, so they could look to replace Watkins with another backup on a minimum salary. But that’s unlikely. He’s explosive and, if anything, deserves more opportunities.

9

Seattle Seahawks DL Shelby Harris

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Harris is a warrior, even here late in his career, and the Seahawks could look to save $8.9 million by releasing him and put it towards an extension with Geno Smith. He’d be an ideal veteran to help coach up the Saints’ youngsters up front on the field.

10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Fournette has thoroughly soured his relationship with Saints fans while developing into a pest with Tampa Bay, but he could win that goodwill back in a hurry by coming home and running hard. The Buccaneers may need the $4.9 million they’ll save by releasing him in their rebuild.

11

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Wentz stinks. He bombed hard last year in Washington, and he’s been a noted toxic presence in every locker room he’s joined in the NFL. Multiple teams have sent him out of town riding a rail. But if there’s a coaching staff who thinks they could succeed where everyone else failed, it’s in New Orleans.

