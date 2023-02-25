Open in App
Gastonia, NC
See more from this location?
Action News Jax

North Carolina man accused of DWI after trying to beat train at crossing, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gxMGU_0kzptH1l00

A North Carolina man is accused of driving while intoxicated and attempting to beat a train at a railroad crossing, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Eliezer Colon Garcia, 40, of Gastonia, was arrested Friday and charged with driving while intoxicated, fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run and possessing an open container in a vehicle after consuming alcohol, according to Gaston County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, Garcia’s vehicle was hit by the train at about 12:30 a.m. EST on Friday at the East Ozark Avenue and Cox Road, WSOC-TV reported.

The train struck the driver’s side of the truck and Garcia abandoned the vehicle before leaving the scene, the television station reported.

Police arrested Garcia at about 3:30 a.m. EST, WBTV reported. He was booked into the Gaston County Jail, online records show.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
‘It’s disgusting’: 11-year-old North Carolina girl still missing three months later
Cornelius, NC8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police Asking For Public’s Assistance In I-77 Shooting
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Police drone locates teens accused of throwing rocks off bridge over Monroe Expressway
Indian Trail, NC5 days ago
Newton Man Charged With Attempted Murder
Newton, NC5 days ago
Woman, 2 men charged after surveillance, traffic stop lead to thousands of grams of drugs, deputies say
Chesnee, SC6 days ago
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-77 in Huntersville; all lanes close
Huntersville, NC4 days ago
Matthews road closes after accident downs power lines
Matthews, NC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy