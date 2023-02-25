Open in App
Noblesville, IN
FOX59

Noblesville PD: Gunfire breaks out in Meijer parking lot

By Deja Studdard,

5 days ago

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An apparent road rage case ended in gunfire in a Meijer parking lot Friday, according to the Noblesville Police Department.

An unknown man was driving in a black sedan, when he shot out at least one round of gunfire in the air in the Meijer parking lot. The male immediately left the scene.

Police found one shell casing in the parking lot.

‘I’ll kill you!’: Man arrested for Fishers road rage shooting fired his gun just days before after having to slow down due to a truck

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

