Noblesville PD: Gunfire breaks out in Meijer parking lot

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An apparent road rage case ended in gunfire in a Meijer parking lot Friday, according to the Noblesville Police Department.

An unknown man was driving in a black sedan, when he shot out at least one round of gunfire in the air in the Meijer parking lot. The male immediately left the scene.

Police found one shell casing in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

