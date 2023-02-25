Open in App
Bridgeport, AL
10+ dead raccoons dumped under bridge in Cocke County, TN.

By Hope McAlee,

5 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A citizen’s complaint led police to discover approximately 11 dead raccoons under a bridge in Cocke County, the sheriff said.

Around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the raccoons being dumped along with other trash.

“This is absolutely ridiculous that some individuals continue to do what they do. Our community has such beauty and then you have a criminal kill these raccoons and throw them under the Bridgeport Bridge.”

The images shared by the sheriff’s office showed what appeared to be 11 raccoon carcasses lying in a paved area alongside trash. Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball said that in addition to the raccoons “lying on the ground deceased” at the illegal dump site, they also found tires, trash and appliances.

Ball said it was not clear what killed the raccoons as they “appeared to be eaten by another animal partially.”

“If we receive information of who’s responsible, we will contact our DA office to see what we can prosecute the individuals with.” Ball said.

    Approximately 11 raccoons were found illegally dumped under a bridge in Bridgeport alongside tires, appliances, and trash. (Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)
    Crews picked up a trailer of trash and the racoons were removed from the area. (Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)
    “Thanks to Ron for coming in on his day off and our litter crew to clean up the mess that was left. Trailer full of trash, appliances, tires and removed the raccoons from the area. We will be monitoring this area more often. Thanks for the citizen complaint that we received this morning and glad to get it cleaned up quickly. ” The Sheriff’s Office wrote. (Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)
    Graphic Content Warning: Dead animals
    Dead raccoons illegally dumped alongside trash. (Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)
    The raccoons were dumped under a bridge in Bridgeport. (Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Graphic Content Warning: Dead animals

By 10:00 a.m., the site was cleaned up, with the litter crew collecting a trailer full of trash. The racoons were also removed.

“Thanks to Ron for coming in on his day off and our litter crew to clean up the mess that was left. Trailer full of trash, appliances, tires and removed the raccoons from the area. We will be monitoring this area more often. Thanks for the citizen complaint that we received this morning and glad to get it cleaned up quickly,” the updated post read.

The sheriff’s office asked that anyone that knows of illegal dumping or any other issues to please notify the Sheriff’s Office at 423-623-6004 or after hours dispatch at 423-623-3064. According to the post, littering citations will be issued if the sheriff’s office can prove who the trash belongs to.

