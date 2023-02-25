Open in App
Four Suspects in Custody For Murder and Dismemberment of Hong Kong Model

By Katie Hawkinson,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Du2OW_0kzpqviQ00
Photo by Marie-Paola Bertrand-Hillion/Abaca/Sipa USA/Sipa via AP Images

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder and dismemberment of a prominent model and influencer, according to Hong Kong police. The remains of 28-year-old Abby Choi were found by police in a house containing an electric saw and meat grinder. Authorities say they also found two pots believed to contain human tissue. Choi has been missing since Wednesday, following an argument over finances with her ex-husband’s family. The suspects in custody include Choi’s ex-husband, as well as his parents and brother.

