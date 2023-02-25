One hospitalized after rollover crash on Rt. 309

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One person was sent to the hospital following a rollover crash in Luzerne County Saturday afternoon.

First responders say they responded to the report of a one-car crash with rollover near the rock cut on Route 309 around 12:45 p.m.

The Trucksville Fire Department tells Eyewitness News they arrived on the scene and saw a vehicle on its side.

Officials say one person was transported from the scene with injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

There is no word on what may have led up to the crash.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is made available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.