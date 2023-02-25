Former NFL star blasts league over injury handling

Byron Jones is breaking his silence. The oft-injured Miami Dolphins cornerback has not lived up to the five-year, $82 million contract he signed in 2020. That deal made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league at the time. Jones took to social media to tell his side of the story after he missed the entire 2022 season due to an Achilles injury.

“Much has changed in 8 years,” Jones wrote in a tweet Saturday. “Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.”

Jones wasn’t done speaking about his injury history.

“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at the regrettable cost I did not foresee,” he continued. “In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the 2023 draft class.”

Jones quoted a tweet from the NFL’s official Twitter account which labeled him as “Mr. Broad Jump.” Back in the 2015 NFL Combine, Jones jumped 12 feet and three inches, which is equivalent to that of two 2015 Mini Coopers. Based on his current physical ailments, it would likely be virtually impossible for Jones to complete an athletic task like that seven years later.

His tale is a cautionary one. While Jones is under contract for two more seasons in Miami, it looks like his playing days may be over.

[ Byron Jones ]

