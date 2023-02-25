Open in App
Hawthorne, NJ
Letter from Hawthorne Mayor John Lane

By Rebecca Greene,

7 days ago

Dear Resident,
Congratulations to Leah Alves for taking third place in the 55H at the Group 1 Championship! Leah qualified for the Meet of Champions. We are proud of you, Leah.

Hawthorne’s Julia Ficon, a junior at Muhlenberg College and member of the volleyball team, was recognized for her behavior on the field and court and was named to the 2022 Fall All-Centennial Conference Sportsmanship Team, which honors a member from each squad who displayed good sportsmanship throughout their career. Congratulations, Julia; we are proud of you.

Lt. Veenema, our Coordinator of the Office of Emergency Management, has brought to my attention a Tropical Storm IDA program for residents. Please see the attached flyer.

Lt. Michalski and the Traffic Bureau would like to call your attention to traffic safety rules for pedestrians and motorists. A few things to point out: Pedestrians, please look both ways before crossing the street, use crosswalks, and obey the traffic signals. It is important to make eye contact with drivers before crossing and be aware of your surroundings looking out for vehicles turning or entering the street. Please wear bright or reflective clothing when walking at night, and at all times avoid distractions, such as cellphones or other electronic devices. Drivers, please slow down, especially in areas with pedestrian traffic, and be prepared to stop if necessary. If approaching a crosswalk, it is especially important to slow down and be prepared to stop if necessary. Please see the Traffic Bureau’s Safety Bulletin which is attached.

Thank you all for your generosity in donating items for the people of Turkey and Syria affected by the devastating earthquake. This afternoon I joined our Police and DPW in delivering a couple of truckloads of items to Mayor Sayegh’s office in Paterson, who is coordinating delivery of the same.

Looking to March, on Saturday, March 11, Uncle Floyd Vivino will entertain with humor and music at 2 p.m. at the Louis Bay 2nd Library. For registration and more information, please call the library reference desk at 973-427-5745 x17.

On Friday, March 17, at 1 p.m., the Library will be hosting a Cybersecurity Awareness program for our senior residents. This same program will be offered to the General Public on Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m. Please see the attached flyer for more information and mark your calendars.

This weekend is supposed to be very cold and perhaps icy. Please be careful and be safe if you are out; please check in on your elderly neighbors. Have a great weekend.

Sincerely,
Mayor John V. Lane

