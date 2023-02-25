Open in App
Watchung, NJ
Watchung Borough Special Meeting set for Feb 28

By Brenda Nemcek,

5 days ago

WATCHUNG, NJ -- Watchung Borough Council has set a special budget meeting for this week.

Meetings will be held in-person and may be broadcasted live via ZOOM as a courtesy. No action is expected to be taken. Members of the public will have the ability to provide public comment in-person at the special meetings. Below are viewing instructions:

To listen to the meeting via phone, dial 1 (646) 558-8656. It will prompt you for a meeting ID. Type 99501390087#. You do not need a participating ID, just press #.

To view the meeting using a smart phone or computer, download the free ZOOM app. Type in the meeting ID 99501390087 or visit https://zoom.us/j/99501390087

All agendas are available for download from the Borough website at least 48 hours in advance or can be emailed upon request. You may request a copy of the agenda by emailing egil@watchungnj.gov

