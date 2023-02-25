Dr. Gregory Bledsoe resigns as Arkansas Surgeon General

LITTLE ROCK, Ark –The Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe has announced his resignation after holding the office for eight years.

Bledsoe has been the state’s surgeon general since 2015 when he was appointed by Governor Asa Hutchinson and was one of the former governor’s chief advisors through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bledsoe is an emergency room physician and earned his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

He also spent five years on faculty at Johns Hopkins Department of Emergency Medicine.

Bledsoe confirmed he submitted his letter of resignation in a social media post on Friday.

