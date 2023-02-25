Nick Cannon said he's letting God decide if he should have more children: 'When I'm 85, you never know'

Nick Cannon attends the Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022, in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nick Cannon said he's letting God tell him when it's time to have more children.

The "Masked Singer" host spoke to Entertainment Tonight about kids and his upcoming tour.

Cannon also said he's "definitely got [his] hands full" with 11 children.

Nick Cannon said he's letting God decide when he's done having kids.

The musician and television host spoke to Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier ahead of his upcoming "Future Superstar" tour , during which he'll meet and work with rising talent in 24 cities.

When asked if he was planning on having more children, Cannon said he's looking to a higher power for answers.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah. God decides when we're done but I believe I definitely got my hands full," he said. "And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might."

Cannon welcomed his twelfth child , a daughter named Halo, with model Alyssa Scott in December 2022. The birth capped off a whirlwind period for his family, which grew from seven to 11 children in a year (Cannon's first child with Scott, Zen, died from brain cancer in December 2021).

The comedian also said he wants to be in a position to provide for all of his kids, who he co-parents with six women, as they pursue their passions.

"It's a blessing, man, like, hopefully because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up]," he said.

"If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it's a thing where we have the capability. Let's start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true."

The entertainer also mentioned God when discussing his family plans in September 2021.

"Think about it, you can't be like, 'No I'm done.' Like what if God says, 'No you not,'" he told ET at the time .

He continued: "I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked, but ask and you shall receive."