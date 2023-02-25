Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
Insider

Erin Brockovich tells Ohio town that there's no 'quick fix' as worries and lawsuits grow following toxic train derailment: 'This is going to be a long game'

By Katie Balevic,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbTV2_0kzphV8p00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPtWk_0kzphV8p00
Activist Erin Brockovich speaks during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School concerning the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Matt Freed/AP

  • Erin Brockovich visited Ohio following the train derailment that led to a chemical burn.
  • Animals in East Palestine have become ill and died amid concerns that the leaked chemicals are toxic.
  • Residents are getting tested, and some have begun filing lawsuits against the train company involved.

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich shared a solemn message with residents of East Palestine, Ohio concerned about chemicals unleashed from a train derailment earlier this month: "This is not a quick fix."

After 38 train cars carrying toxic chemicals derailed on February 3, nearby residents evacuated as officials conducted a chemical burn of the hazardous materials hoping to avoid an unexpected explosion. Fumes of toxic vinyl chloride spilled into the air, leaving dark smoke hanging over the town, according to The Associated Press .

Brockovich, along with other activists and lawyers, spoke to a crowd of about 2,000 East Palestine residents concerned about the health and environmental effects, per the AP.

"You're going to be told it's safe, you're going to be told not to worry," Brockovich said, according to the AP. "That's just rubbish, because you're going to worry. Communities want to be seen and heard."

Brockovich, known for challenging Pacific Gas & Electric Company in 1993 for groundwater contamination in California, said she had "never seen anything in 30 years like this," The New York Times reported.

One attorney at the meeting encouraged residents to get their blood and urine tested for dangerous substances, according to the outlet. Several lawsuits have been filed against Norfolk Southern Railroad Company with claims of negligence.

Federal and state officials have said there are no dangerous levels of contaminants in the air and that residents who evacuated can return, according to the Associated Press, but residents remain cautious.

"Don't expect somebody to give you the answers," Brockovich said Friday. "Unfortunately, this is not a quick fix. This is going to be a long game."

She and a slew of attorneys have made their presence in East Palestine known to residents following the disaster, drawing some exasperation from local attorneys, the Times reported.

"Did they even know where East Palestine was prior to this accident?" attorney David Betras told the Times. "They come in with this star power. Like, 'Oh, Erin's gonna solve it.'"

Read the original article on Insider
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wastewater from train derailment set to be disposed of at 2 Ohio sites, including 1 less that 20 miles from East Palestine
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
'People are getting sick from something:' Former regional EPA admin claims feds not doing enough to serve residents after East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Indiana landfill to house waste shipments from toxic Ohio train derailment
Grafton, OH3 days ago
Ohio train derailment: What Dr. Marc Siegel is seeing on the ground in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Biden EPA issues slow-down on removal of toxic waste from Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Gov. DeWine suffers leg injury in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recovering after injury in East Palestine: reports
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Hazmat Team Called To Clean Spill At Zelienople Business
Zelienople, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgh woman missing for more than 30 years found alive in Puerto Rico
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Police, Attorney General making announcement on human remains
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Consol Energy planning to build pipeline through Plum to carry mine water to Allegheny River
Plum, PA4 days ago
Erin Brockovich torches East Palestine, Ohio disaster response from government: 'Not going to gaslight me'
East Palestine, OH6 days ago
Wrong way driver closed interstate in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Wait, Did Officials Just Pretend to Drink the Tap Water in East Palestine?
East Palestine, OH7 days ago
Business claims contaminated East Palestine soil is being dumped by its property
East Palestine, OH7 days ago
WKBN says goodbye to anchor Chelsea Spears
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Firefighter Sues City of Butler
Butler, PA3 days ago
Mysterious flakes land at house less than 1.5 miles from derailed train
Darlington, PA6 days ago
A doctor near East Palestine, Ohio, details the main thing he's watching for now
East Palestine, OH8 days ago
Munhall Man killed in accident at Bowser Hyundai in Chippewa
Munhall, PA3 days ago
East Palestine resident forced to throw away 'memories'
East Palestine, OH8 days ago
Foil balloon blamed for hundreds of power outages in Youngstown, Austintown
Youngstown, OH4 days ago
Giant Eagle removes bottled water produced by company using spring in same county as East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH9 days ago
More evidence points to a bad batch of drugs in Belmont County
Bridgeport, OH6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy