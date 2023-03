Some San Luis Obispo County residents once again awoke to a winter wonderland on Saturday morning, after the ongoing winter storm dropped a layer of snow across the region.

As it all begins to melt away, here are some of the magical pics and video of San Luis Obispo County’s latest snowfall.

Fresh snow was seen no Webster Road outside of Creston and La Panza Road. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Fresh snow blankets the area around Webster Road outside of Creston on Feb. 25, 2023. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Snow was visible on the hills above the Cuesta Grade in San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning, Feb. 25, 2023. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Snow seen from Fourth Street in Grover Beach on Feb. 25, 2023. Mekayla Landers

Three inches of snow fell near the corner of Parkhill and River Road in the Pozo area near Santa Margarita Lake and Black Mountain. Eric Michielssen

Heavy overnight snow turned the California Valley and Temblor Range near the Carrizo Plain into a scene that looks more like the Arctic than San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Brittany App

The top of the Cuesta Grade was a snowy scene on Saturday morning, Feb. 25, 2023. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

A view of snow dusting the mountains surrounding Edna Valley on Feb. 25, 2023. Marti Rutherford

Snow can be seen on the mountains from downtown San Luis Obispo on Feb. 25, 2023. John Lindsey

Snow on the Santa Lucia Range above the old San Luis Obispo County Courthouse on Feb. 25, 2023. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Snow dusts the hills in south San Luis Obispo County in a view from Grover Beach on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Eric Linkugel

The hills above San Luis Obispo are a blend of white and green after snow dusted the tops on Feb. 25, 2023. Mark Nakamura/nakamuraphoto.com

Snow dusts the hills between San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande on Feb. 25, 2023. Vivian Krug Cotton

Snow dusts the hills behind a vineyard between San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande on Feb. 25, 2023. Vivian Krug Cotton

A view of the snow from Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo on Feb. 25, 2023. Michael Toews

Snow in a Paso Robles backyard on Feb. 25, 2023. Steve Sylvester

Brian Storrs of San Luis Obispo took his dog Mr. Bojangles up to the Cuesta Grade summit to see the snow on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Dog walkers enjoy the snow at the Cuesta Grade summit on Saturday morning, Feb. 25, 2023. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The top of the Cuesta Grade was a snowy scene on Saturday morning, Feb. 25, 2023. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

A surfer heads to the waves in Morro Bay in front of a snowy mountains on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Chloe Jones/cjones@thetribunenews.com

Snow fell across northern San Luis Obispo County on Feb. 24, 2023, including at Firestone Walker Brewing Company. Travis Engdahl Norton