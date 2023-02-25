NFL star announces retirement claiming success ‘came at a regrettable cost’ as he warns 2023 Draft Class

MIAMI Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones has seen enough.

The former Second-Team All-Pro is hanging up his cleats aged just 30, claiming his success has come "at a regrettable cost."

Jones spent five years in Dallas Credit: Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

He left the Cowboys in 2019 for a big money deal in Miami Credit: Getty

Jones announced his retirement on Saturday via Twitter, following on from a season spent on the Physically Unable to Perform list after undergoing surgery on his Achilles last offseason.

He explained how "Much has changed in 8 years," stating: "Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game.

"DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you.

"If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.

Jones continued: "It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee.

"In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities.

"Godspeed to the draft class of 2023."

The 27th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Jones spent five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

During his time in the Lone Star State, he missed just one game, reaching his sole Pro Bowl in 2018.

He left the Cowboys in 2019, signing a five-year $82million deal with the Dolphins.

Jones went on to play two seasons in Miami before missing out on the entirety of the 2022 season.