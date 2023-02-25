Virginia State Police locate missing 73-year-old man
UPDATE: As of 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, Massey has been located, according to the Virginia State Police.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) and the Martinsville Police Department are asking for help finding a 73-year-old man who they say has not been seen since Friday.
According to VSP, 73-year-old Ezell Massey, Jr. was last seen at around 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at his home on Roundabout Road in Martinsville. He is believed to be wearing a green jacket, blue sweatpants and black shoes. He uses a walker and is believed to be on foot.
