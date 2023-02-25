Open in App
Martinsville, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia State Police locate missing 73-year-old man

By Will Gonzalez,

5 days ago

UPDATE: As of 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, Massey has been located, according to the Virginia State Police.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) and the Martinsville Police Department are asking for help finding a 73-year-old man who they say has not been seen since Friday.

According to VSP, 73-year-old Ezell Massey, Jr. was last seen at around 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at his home on Roundabout Road in Martinsville. He is believed to be wearing a green jacket, blue sweatpants and black shoes. He uses a walker and is believed to be on foot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVBg4_0kzpfDr500
For years, Virginia lumber mill owner stole social security, Medicare taxes from employees

Massey stands about 5’6″ and weighs around 215 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to VSP.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Massey or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Martinsville Police at 276-638-5155.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0
