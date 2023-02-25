No. 24 TCU holds off late push from Texas Tech

JaKobe Coles sank two free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining to give TCU an 83-82 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 play at Lubbock, Texas.

Mike Miles Jr. scored 24 points as the Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) won for just the second time in the past seven games. Coles added 15 points, Emanuel Miller recorded 14 points and a season-high 12 rebounds and Xavier Cork scored 10 points for TCU.

Fardaws Aimaq scored 19 points and De’Vion Harmon added 18 for Texas Tech (16-13, 5-11). Harmon’s last-ditch 3-pointer was off the mark as the Red Raiders received a blow to their NCAA Tournament aspirations.

Kevin Obanor registered 17 points and nine rebounds and Jaylon Tyson added 12 points and seven rebounds for Texas Tech, which had a four-game winning streak snapped.

TCU shot 48.5 percent from the field, including 6 of 21 from 3-point range.

The Red Raiders connected on 50 percent of their field-goal attempts and made 7 of 20 from behind the arc.

Damion Baugh’s layup gave the Horned Frogs a 79-75 lead with 2:46 remaining.

Harmon scored on a layup 22 seconds later to bring Texas Tech within two and Tyson knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:43 to play to give the Red Raiders their first lead of the second half at 80-79.

Miles scored on a dunk with 1:14 to play to put TCU back ahead before Texas Tech regained the edge on Harmon’s driving layup with 12.1 seconds remaining.

Coles was then fouled in the interior and calmly hit the decisive free throws.

Harmon drove for three baskets in a 64-second span as Texas Tech crept within 55-54 with 13:24 remaining.

TCU answered with a 13-4 push to move ahead by 10 with 9:52 left. Miles and Shahada Wells scored on layups to end the run.

The Red Raiders crept within six but Coles scored on a three-point play and added a 3-pointer as the Horned Frogs boosted their lead to 74-62 with 7:39 to play.

Texas Tech responded with eight straight points as Elijah Fisher and Obanor sank 3-pointers and Aimaq added two free throws to make it a four-point margin with 5:06 remaining.

Nearly two minutes later, Obanor buried a 3-pointer to bring the Red Raiders within 77-75 with 3:13 left.

Miles scored 15 first-half points as TCU held a 44-35 halftime advantage.

–Field Level Media

