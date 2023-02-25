Last of Us Actor Keivonn Woodard Met Hockey Hero Ovechkin

The Capitals superstar had a special meeting with the deaf 10-year-old actor and youth hockey player on Friday.

Alexander Ovechkin is no stranger to being viewed as a larger-than-life figure by hockey fans around the world. And, on Friday, the Capitals superstar had the opportunity to make the day of one of biggest fans, 10-year-old actor and youth hockey player Keivonn Woodard.

Recently earning notoriety as “Sam” in HBO’s The Last of Us , Woodard, who is deaf, has also made waves as a forward on the Bowie Hockey Club under-10 team in Prince George’s County, Maryland. During a Friday visit to the Capitals practice facility to meet the team, Woodard came face-to-face with his hero Ovechkin, leading to a heartwarming interaction between the two in the locker room.

Standing mere steps away from his all-time favorite player, a stunned yet smiling Woodard eventually told Ovechkin, “Oh, you’re Ovi,” through an American Sign Language interpreter. The pair then shared a hug before Ovechkin gifted the young actor with an autographed stick, which Woodard examined with glee.

“Oh, this is so cool,” he replied. “I can’t believe it. This is a dream of mine.”

While Woodard’s rise as an actor has positioned him for success in Hollywood, his dreams extend beyond the silver screen as he aims to one day become the NHL’s first deaf Black player.

As their visit continued, Ovechkin eventually sat down to chat with Woodard at his stall, where Ovi also showed him he said his nickname using ASL.

Needless to say, Ovechkin and Woodard’s time together gave more than just hockey fans a memorable feel-good moment for the week. And, judging by the look on both of their faces, the interaction is likely one neither will ever forget.