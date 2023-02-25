Open in App
Calhoun Journal

Archaeology Tour: Sacred Stone Structures

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i11Cj_0kzpaBz000
Photo byCalhoun Journal

February 25, 2023

Local Events

Calhoun County, AL – On Saturday, March 4th join the JSU Field School and Little River Canyon Center for a Archaeology Tour from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Rock mounds, stone effigy structures and more…join JSU archaeologist, Dr. Harry Holstein, for this fascinating hike in the Mountain Longleaf Refuge near White Plains, AL. The group will begin with a 45 minute ‘Sacred Stone” program in the Archaeology Lab at JSU. Hikes are moderate level with some steep, short trails to get to these structures.

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023Where: Meet in Room 142 Martin Hall (JSU Campus); JSU Van tour starts on Choccolocco MountainTime: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm (CST)Fee: $40 per person (Ages 14 and older); Pre-registration required.
https://secure.touchnet.net/C20…/web/product_detail.jsp…Please call 256-845-3548 for questions.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vegetable Production Meeting
Oxford, AL5 days ago
Illinois Archaeologists Discover 1200 Year Old Temple Complex in Peru
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Scout Breakfast at Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Anniston, AL2 days ago
Read Across America Program in Anniston
Anniston, AL4 days ago
5th Annual Spring Garden Symposium
Anniston, AL5 days ago
Ribbon Cutting for Anniston Regional Fire Training Center
Anniston, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy