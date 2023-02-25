Archaeology Tour: Sacred Stone Structures

Photo by Calhoun Journal

February 25, 2023

Calhoun County, AL – On Saturday, March 4th join the JSU Field School and Little River Canyon Center for a Archaeology Tour from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Rock mounds, stone effigy structures and more…join JSU archaeologist, Dr. Harry Holstein, for this fascinating hike in the Mountain Longleaf Refuge near White Plains, AL. The group will begin with a 45 minute ‘Sacred Stone” program in the Archaeology Lab at JSU. Hikes are moderate level with some steep, short trails to get to these structures.

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023Where: Meet in Room 142 Martin Hall (JSU Campus); JSU Van tour starts on Choccolocco MountainTime: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm (CST)Fee: $40 per person (Ages 14 and older); Pre-registration required.

https://secure.touchnet.net/C20…/web/product_detail.jsp…Please call 256-845-3548 for questions.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

