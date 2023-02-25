Forest Park defends state title with massive win in Indy

FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Forest Park comes out on top against the Lapel Bulldogs in a barn burner at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The final score was Forest Park 38 — Lapel 37.

The IHSAA Class 2A title game came down to the wire as two of the best Indiana high school girls basketball teams duked it out. The Forest Park Rangers came into the match against Lapel with hopes of defending their state title.

Eyewitness News Desherion McBroom was at the game in Indianapolis and captured all the big moments. We will have all the highlights from the game tonight during our newscasts on ABC 25 and the CW 7.











