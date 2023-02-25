Open in App
Lapel, IN
See more from this location?
WEHT/WTVW

Forest Park defends state title with massive win in Indy

By Aaron Chatman,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXVXH_0kzpa9In00

FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Forest Park comes out on top against the Lapel Bulldogs in a barn burner at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The final score was Forest Park 38 — Lapel 37.

The IHSAA Class 2A title game came down to the wire as two of the best Indiana high school girls basketball teams duked it out. The Forest Park Rangers came into the match against Lapel with hopes of defending their state title.

Eyewitness News Desherion McBroom was at the game in Indianapolis and captured all the big moments. We will have all the highlights from the game tonight during our newscasts on ABC 25 and the CW 7.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akPJK_0kzpa9In00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UXSj_0kzpa9In00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YImmj_0kzpa9In00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cQyX_0kzpa9In00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQBQg_0kzpa9In00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Portion of toxic waste already delivered to Indiana landfill
Russellville, IN14 hours ago
Tracking severe weather threat today
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Kentucky detective investigating possible connection between 2011 double murder and Delphi case
Delphi, IN5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a Month
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
A Wind Advisory and a threat for severe storms across central Indiana on Monday
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Indiana Senate passes bill to block local bans on dog sales in pet stores
Carmel, IN3 days ago
Bloomington trooper promoted to crime scene investigator
Bloomington, IN4 days ago
Indianapolis denied federal money by Biden Administration to make roads physically safer
Indianapolis, IN7 days ago
IUPD: Suspect detained on Bloomington campus after warning of armed person
Bloomington, IN3 days ago
Federal warrant leads investigators to guns, drugs at Indy home
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Indiana
Indianapolis, IN7 days ago
Former Hamilton Southeastern school board president to run for Fishers City Council
Fishers, IN5 days ago
1 dead, 3 flown to hospitals following I-70 rollover crash
Altamont, IL6 days ago
1 fatally shot, 1 critically shot on NE side of Indy
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Police arrest 2 in decade-old murder case
Kokomo, IN7 hours ago
Male fatally shot, female critically injured at apartments on northeast side
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Two people wounded in shooting on the south side
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
IMPD: Multiple officers injured after shooting on near east side
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Lawrence woman opens food truck to improve stigma of health in black community
Lawrence, IN7 days ago
IMPD: Man’s death after beating ruled homicide
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Greenwood man accused of stalking arrested after 2-hour standoff with police
Greenwood, IN1 day ago
Indy man accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend in head while 3 young kids were in the home
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
2 people arrested after alleged kidnapping in Seymour
Seymour, IN5 days ago
Indy man gets 60 years in prison for 2020 murder
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
Pair busted for meth in early Friday morning traffic stop
North Vernon, IN5 days ago
Bedford man receives prison sentence after repeated offenses
Bedford, IN11 days ago
IU Bloomington Police identified two female suspects accused of theft and mischief, need help in spotting male suspect
Bloomington, IN10 days ago
Woman, 41, going to prison in federal drug trafficking case involving fentanyl
Richmond, IN7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy