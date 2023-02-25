I-84 backed up due to two separate accidents

UPDATE: The accidents and traffic have been cleared, according to the Department of Transportation’s website.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — There was two separate accidents earlier Saturday, which were weather related.

The first crash occurred on I-84 Eastbound between Exits 30 and 31. Which closed the right lane. The accident was reported around 11:50 A.M.

The second accident occurred on I-84 Westbound between Exits 30 and 29. Which closed the right and center lanes. This accident was reported just a few minutes after the first, around 12 o’clock.

No updates on any injuries in either accident. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

