Southington, CT
WTNH

I-84 backed up due to two separate accidents

By Carly Mac Manus,

5 days ago
UPDATE: The accidents and traffic have been cleared, according to the Department of Transportation’s website.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — There was two separate accidents earlier Saturday, which were weather related.

The first crash occurred on I-84 Eastbound between Exits 30 and 31. Which closed the right lane. The accident was reported around 11:50 A.M.

The second accident occurred on I-84 Westbound between Exits 30 and 29. Which closed the right and center lanes. This accident was reported just a few minutes after the first, around 12 o’clock.

No updates on any injuries in either accident. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

