The road to a state boys' basketball title starts as the MIAA seedings and schedule are released

By Jim Wilson, Telegram & Gazette,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boWqA_0kzpa1Ez00

The MIAA has released the state tournament brackets and schedule based on the final power ratings for boys' basketball. Here's the seedings and schedule for the Central Mass. teams as they chase a state championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCAHn_0kzpa1Ez00

Division 1

Seeding

  1. Catholic Memorial (18-2)
  2. Lawrence (20-2)
  3. Franklin (18-1)
  4. Central Catholic (15-6)
  5. Needham (18-2)
  6. North (18-2)
  7. Newton North (17-5)
  8. Andover (13-7)
  9. North Andover (13-7)
  10. Lynn English (19-1)
  11. Beverly (16-6)
  12. Xaverian (11-9)
  13. BC High (9-11)
  14. Brockton (13-7)
  15. Taunton (13-7)
  16. Natick (14-6)
  17. Waltham (16-4)
  18. Attleborough (13-9)
  19. Methuen (14-6)
  20. Lowell (10-10)
  21. Peabody (15-5)
  22. Bishop Feehan (10-10)
  23. St. John's Prep (6-14)
  24. New Bedford (13-7)
  25. Springfield Central (12-8)
  26. Arlington (13-7)
  27. Wellesley (12-8)
  28. St. John's (9-11)
  29. Brookline (9-11)
  30. Weymouth (13-9)
  31. King Philip (10-12)
  32. Winchester (13-7)
  33. Durfee (12-8)
  34. Hingham (11-11)
  35. Lexington (13-7)
  36. Hopkinton (14-6)
  37. Chelmsford (12-8)
  38. Doherty (14-6)
  39. Reading (13-7)
  40. Marshfield (13-7)
  41. Milford (11-11)
  42. Cambridge Rindge & Latin (10-10)
  43. Putnam Voke (11-9)
  44. Medford (14-6)
  45. Malden (12-8)
  46. Algonquin (10-10)
  47. Everett (10-10)
  48. Concord-Carlisle (14-6)

Schedule

Wednesday's preliminary

No. 38 Doherty at No. 27 Wellesley, TBA

Thursday's first round

St. John's at Needham, 6 p.m.

Friday's first round

Doherty/Wellesley winner at No. 8 North, 6:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUkRX_0kzpa1Ez00

Division 2

Seeding

  1. Malden Catholic (18-2)
  2. Mansfield (20-2)
  3. Sharon (17-3)
  4. Shepherd Hill (19-1)
  5. Charlestown (18-4)
  6. Nashoba (18-2)
  7. Pope Francis (17-3)
  8. Wakefield (18-2)
  9. Foxborough (14-8)
  10. Marblehead (13-4)
  11. North Quincy (15-6)
  12. Dartmouth (16-4)
  13. West Springfield (17-3)
  14. Canton (10-10)
  15. Salem (12-5)
  16. Scituate (15-5)
  17. Middleborough (16-6)
  18. Longmeadow (12-7)
  19. Burlington (15-5)
  20. Walpole (10-10)
  21. Bedford (16-4)
  22. Whitman-Hanson (12-9)
  23. Pembroke (12-8)
  24. Norwood (16-4)
  25. Leominster (10-10)
  26. Fitchburg (13-6)
  27. Plymouth South (11-9)
  28. Tewksbury (10-10)
  29. Westwood (13-9)
  30. South (11-9)
  31. Grafton (13-7)
  32. Northampton (13-7)
  33. Somerset-Berkley (11-9)
  34. Newburyport (12-8)
  35. Melrose (10-10)
  36. Duxbury (10-10)
  37. Amherst-Pelham (10-10)
  38. Revere (10-10)
  39. Nauset (12-8)
  40. Chicopee Comp. (10-10)
  41. Ludlow (16-4)

Schedule

Wednesday's preliminaries

No. 40 Chicopee Comp at No. 25 Leominster, 6:30 p.m.

No. 34 Grafton at No. 34 Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Thursday's first round

No. 38 Revere at No. 8 Nashoba, 7 p.m.

Friday's first round

Duxbury/Westwood winner at No. 4 Shepherd Hill, 5:30 p.m.

No. 30 South at No. 3 Sharon, 6:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SoEJ2_0kzpa1Ez00

Division 3

Seeding

  1. Archbishop Williams (19-1)
  2. St. Mary's (15-7)
  3. Old Rochester (18-3)
  4. Cardinal Spellman (15-4)
  5. Pittsfield (16-5)
  6. Dover-Sherborn (16-4)
  7. Tech Boston (13-8)
  8. Oakmont (15-5)
  9. Hanover (13-7)
  10. Norwell (15-5)
  11. Boston Latin Academy (13-7)
  12. Hudson (12-8)
  13. New Mission (12-7)
  14. Martha's Vineyard (17-3)
  15. Apponequet (9-11)
  16. Seekonk (12-8)
  17. Saugus (13-7)
  18. Dedham (13-7)
  19. Norton (11-9)
  20. Gloucester (10-10)
  21. Bishop Stang (8-12)
  22. English High (10-8)
  23. Tantasqua (11-8)
  24. Abington (10-12)
  25. Greater Lowell Tech (14-7)
  26. Medway (12-8)
  27. Lowell Catholic (12-8)
  28. Greater New Bedford (7-13)
  29. Arlington Catholic (6-14)
  30. Groton-Dunstable (8-11)
  31. East Boston (13-7)
  32. Watertown (8-12)
  33. Rockland (12-8)
  34. Lynnfield (14-6)
  35. East Bridgewater (10-10)
  36. Worcester Tech (15-5)
  37. Shawsheen Tech (12-8)
  38. Belchertown (13-7)
  39. Weston (10-10)
  40. Nipmuc (12-8)
  41. North Reading (10-10)
  42. Auburn (10-10)
  43. Bristol-Plymouth (16-4)
  44. Monty Tech (13-7)
  45. Essex North (12-8)

Schedule

Wednesday's preliminary

No. 42 Auburn at No. 33 Tantasqua, 6 p.m.

No. 35 East Bridgewater at No. 30 Groton-Dunstable, 6:30 p.m.

No. 44 Monty Tech at No. 21 Bishop Stang, 6:30 p.m.

First round, TBA

Nipmuc/Greater Lowell Tech winner at No. 8 Oakmont, TBA

Monty Tech/Bishop Stang winner at No. 12 Hudson, TBA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zNu8_0kzpa1Ez00

Division 4

Seeding

  1. Wareham (17-3)
  2. Burke (16-4)
  3. Springfield International Charter (18-2)
  4. Bourne (17-3)
  5. Millbury (17-4)
  6. Clinton (17-3)
  7. Randolph (16-4)
  8. Cathedral (10-10)
  9. Manchester Essex (17-3)
  10. West Bridgewater (15-4)
  11. Monument Mountain (17-3)
  12. Wahconah (15-5)
  13. Georgetown (15-5)
  14. South Hadley (13-7)
  15. Tyngsborough (13-7)
  16. Fenway (15-5)
  17. Carver (13-7)
  18. Lynn Voke (17-3)
  19. Lunenburg (11-9)
  20. Nantucket (11-9)
  21. Uxbridge (10-9)
  22. Cape Cod Academy (8-12)
  23. Whitinsville Christian (14-6)
  24. Bay Path (14-6)
  25. Bartlett (10-10)
  26. Snowden International (10-11)
  27. Northbridge (8-12)
  28. Oxford (10-9)
  29. Whittier Tech (10-10)
  30. Cohasset (9-11)
  31. Blue Hills (11-7)
  32. Winthrop (7-13)
  33. Mahar (11-9)
  34. Valley Tech (11-9)
  35. Maimonides (12-2)
  36. Frontier (10-10)
  37. Southwick (11-8)
  38. St. Joseph Prep (9-7)
  39. Bethany Christian (11-9)
  40. Notre Dame Cristo Rey (11-7)

Schedule

Wednesday's preliminaries

No. 37 Southwick at No. 28 Oxford, 6 p.m.

No. 38 St. Joseph Prep at No. 27 Northbridge, 6 p.m.

No. 34 Valley Tech at No. 31 Blue Hills, 6:30 p.m.

No. 39 Bethany Christian at No. 26 Snowden, 7 p.m.

Thursday's first round

No. 23 Whitinsville Christian at No. 10 West Bridgewater, 5 p.m.

No. 21 Uxbridge at No. 12 Wahconah, 6:30 p.m.

No. 19 Lunenburg at No. 13 South Hadley, 7:15 p.m.

Friday's first round

Northbridge/St. Joseph Prep winner at Clinton, 6 p.m.

Southwick/Oxford winner at No. 5 Millbury, 6:30 p.m.

No. 24 Bay Path at No. 9 Manchester Essex, 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x42JW_0kzpa1Ez00

Division 5

Seeding

  1. Taconic (18-2)
  2. David Prouty (20-0)
  3. Hopedale (16-4)
  4. Pioneer Valley (17-3)
  5. Maynard (12-7)
  6. Westport (13-7)
  7. Hopkins Academy (17-3)
  8. Sutton (11-8)
  9. Hoosac Valley (13-7)
  10. Roxbury Prep (12-5)
  11. Salem Academy (16-4)
  12. Greenfield (13-7)
  13. KIPP Academy (11-9)
  14. Holbrook (16-4)
  15. Academy of the Pacific Rim (11-5)
  16. Gardner (16-5)
  17. Paulo Freire (9-11)
  18. Quaboag (9-10)
  19. Calvary Chapel Academy (14-6)
  20. Drury (11-9)
  21. Duggan Academy (14-4)
  22. Mt. Greylock (14-6)
  23. Douglas (7-12)
  24. Granby (13-7)
  25. Mystic Valley (12-8)
  26. St. Bernard's (11-9)
  27. Ayer-Shirley (12-8)
  28. Hull (5-15)
  29. Keefe Tech (15-4)
  30. Millis (5-15)
  31. Mt. Everett (13-7)
  32. Lenox (7-13)
  33. Tahanto (13-7)
  34. Neighborhood House (10-3)
  35. Innovation Academy (13-6)
  36. Boston Prep (6-6)
  37. Athol (12-8)
  38. Smith Academy (13-7)
  39. Old Colony (16-4)
  40. McCann Tech (11-9)
  41. Upper Cape Cod Tech (10-10)
  42. Atlantis Charter (10-9)
  43. Bromfield (12-8)
  44. Prospect Hill (10-10)
  45. Pioneer Charter of Science (10-8)
  46. Smith Voke Tech (13-7)
  47. Cape Cod Tech (13-7)
  48. Pathfinder (11-9)
  49. South Lancaster (14-6)
  50. Abby Kelley (10-10)
  51. Falmouth (11-5)
  52. Rising Tide (10-7)
  53. St. Mary (Westfield) (10-10)

Schedule

Wednesday's preliminaries

No. 47 Cape Cod Regional at No. 18 Quaboag, 5 p.m.

No. 39 Old Colony at No. 26 St. Bernard's, 6 p.m.

No. 42 Atlantis Charter at No. 23 Douglas, 6 p.m.

No. 50 Abby Kelley at No. 15 Academy of the Pacific Rim, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's first round

No. 31 Neighborhood at No. 2 David Prouty, 6 p.m.

Friday's first round

Innovation/Millis winner at No. 3 Hopedale, 7 p.m.

No. 28 Hull at No. 5 Maynard, 7 p.m.

McCann Tech/Mystic Valley winner at No. 8 Sutton, 7:15 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: The road to a state boys' basketball title starts as the MIAA seedings and schedule are released

