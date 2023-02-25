Open in App
Santa Rosa, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Victim stabbed in stomach while sleeping in car at MLK Park

By Sophia Villalba,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XEu5A_0kzpYCI700

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect has been arrested after stabbing a person who was sleeping at MLK Park Friday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department .

At around 10 a.m., a report was made to Santa Rosa police of a stabbing that occurred at 1205 Petaluma Hill Rd. Officers arrived at the scene and located a victim who was sitting in front of his car with a stab wound, police said.

3 dead in 3 hours in separate shooting incidents in Oakland

The victim was a 51-year-old Santa Rosa resident who was living in his car at the time. He had a single puncture stab wound located on the right side of his stomach, police said. The stab wound was not life-threatening, and the victim was able to give a suspect description to police.

The victim told SRPD officers that he was sleeping in his car on the east side of the park when the suspect approached and stabbed him without provocation. The victim said the suspect likely lived nearby.

Officers located a person matching the suspect description near the park. The suspect saw the officers and fled into a nearby trailer parked next to MLK Park. Santa Rosa police prepared a six-person photo lineup containing a picture of the suspect.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The victim positively identified the suspect during the lineup. The suspect was identified as Jaime Tapia-Vasquez, 41, a homeless Santa Rosa resident, police said.

He was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail. The motive for the stabbing is currently unknown.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oakland, CA newsLocal Oakland, CA
Arrest made in Oakland mass shooting
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Two shot, one killed in East Oakland Wednesday
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Oakland police does not chase robbery suspects, $100K stolen
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Juveniles Arrested for Allegedly Terrorizing, Assaulting SF Pedestrians with Motorized Scooters
San Francisco, CA7 hours ago
Police activity reported on Sutter in SF
San Francisco, CA9 hours ago
Man offers reward to find Napa cats stolen in van
Napa, CA5 hours ago
Antioch police search for woman linked to armed robbery at Smart & Final
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Concord man reported missing
Concord, CA1 day ago
Father and son sentenced to 12 years for Brentwood shooting death
Brentwood, CA1 day ago
Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Oakland Hotel Parking Lot
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Santa Rosa high school student arrested for bringing gun to school
Santa Rosa, CA3 hours ago
Person shot during fight in Piedmont
Piedmont, CA2 days ago
Two teenage girls arrested in connection to Dolores Park scooter attack
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Antioch, Oakland men arrested in follow-home robbery of 71-year-old Sacramento woman
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Police responded to 945 calls from Santa Rosa schools in 1 year, union says
Santa Rosa, CA8 hours ago
Family of killed North Bay student say there was prior conflict at school
Santa Rosa, CA9 hours ago
Antioch teenager's suspected killer arrested
Antioch, CA2 days ago
Caught On Video: San Francisco carjacking suspects arrested in Oakland
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Social media challenge believed to be behind increase in thefts of these 2 cars
Berkeley, CA1 day ago
Intruder entered UC Berkeley dorm, grabbed female student
Berkeley, CA1 day ago
Police: 3 teens killed in Solano County high-speed chase after shooting, carjacking
Vallejo, CA2 days ago
Antioch police arrest 2 boys suspected of shooting third boy during robbery
Antioch, CA2 days ago
San Rafael injury crash closes Lincoln Avenue
San Rafael, CA1 day ago
Father, son reach plea agreement on deadly Brentwood shooting
Brentwood, CA1 day ago
Fire in sixth-floor unit contained by Santa Rosa Fire Department
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Police: ‘Deadly weekend' in Oakland leaves 5 dead
Oakland, CA3 days ago
2 minors arrested for robbery, shooting in Antioch
Antioch, CA3 days ago
Man shot, killed on Pier 5, suspect still at large
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested Again in Lake County for Possessing Deadly Fentanyl
Healdsburg, CA1 day ago
Ukiah Burglary Suspect Allegedly Entered Home Through Bedroom Window Stealing Items—Police Investigation Yields Arrest Hours Later
Ukiah, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy