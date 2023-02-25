Victim stabbed in stomach while sleeping in car at MLK Park

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect has been arrested after stabbing a person who was sleeping at MLK Park Friday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department .

At around 10 a.m., a report was made to Santa Rosa police of a stabbing that occurred at 1205 Petaluma Hill Rd. Officers arrived at the scene and located a victim who was sitting in front of his car with a stab wound, police said.

The victim was a 51-year-old Santa Rosa resident who was living in his car at the time. He had a single puncture stab wound located on the right side of his stomach, police said. The stab wound was not life-threatening, and the victim was able to give a suspect description to police.

The victim told SRPD officers that he was sleeping in his car on the east side of the park when the suspect approached and stabbed him without provocation. The victim said the suspect likely lived nearby.

Officers located a person matching the suspect description near the park. The suspect saw the officers and fled into a nearby trailer parked next to MLK Park. Santa Rosa police prepared a six-person photo lineup containing a picture of the suspect.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The victim positively identified the suspect during the lineup. The suspect was identified as Jaime Tapia-Vasquez, 41, a homeless Santa Rosa resident, police said.

He was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail. The motive for the stabbing is currently unknown.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.