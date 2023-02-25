Open in App
Duluth, MN
See more from this location?
ABC News

Small planes crashes into icy harbor, killing Minnesota man

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0kzpVijY00

A Minnesota man was killed when the small aircraft he was piloting crashed on the ice of a harbor, authorities say.

The plane went down Friday afternoon near the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge, which crosses the Saint Louis Bay, connecting Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin .

The victim, identified only as a 52-year-old Hermantown man, was the only person aboard, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The release said that no structures in the area were damaged.

Sheriff Gordon Ramsay described the plane as a smaller model in a tweet and said it was partially submerged when crews first arrived to search for potential survivors.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Harley Karow, 27, killed in head-on crash involving semi in western Wisconsin
Hayward, WI2 days ago
Early morning head-on collision kills 27-year-old Wisconsin woman, passenger severely injured
Cable, WI2 days ago
Winter storm warnings, heavy snow across central Minnesota
Duluth, MN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
St. Louis, Carlton Co. authorities receive fake school shooting calls for second time this week
Duluth, MN9 hours ago
City of Duluth provides update on plowing during Wednesday storm
Duluth, MN1 day ago
BCA: At least 8 Minnesota schools targeted in swatting attempts
Duluth, MN2 days ago
Update: Victim of Friday afternoon plane crash has been identified
Hermantown, MN5 days ago
Cirrus Aircraft shares statement about engineer who died in crash on Friday
Duluth, MN3 days ago
Ice And Snow Warning On Monday
Carlton, MN3 days ago
DPD: Duluth man charged for involvement in multiple drive-by shootings in West Duluth
Duluth, MN6 days ago
Man dead after being shot by Duluth Police
Duluth, MN5 days ago
Duluth pastor resigns from church amid investigation into son
Duluth, MN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy