Small planes crashes into icy harbor, killing Minnesota man

A Minnesota man was killed when the small aircraft he was piloting crashed on the ice of a harbor, authorities say.

The plane went down Friday afternoon near the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge, which crosses the Saint Louis Bay, connecting Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin .

The victim, identified only as a 52-year-old Hermantown man, was the only person aboard, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The release said that no structures in the area were damaged.

Sheriff Gordon Ramsay described the plane as a smaller model in a tweet and said it was partially submerged when crews first arrived to search for potential survivors.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.