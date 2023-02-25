Ex-Wills Point ISD employee arrested after alleged indecency with child

Kenneth Dale Faling, who was arrested on Friday Feb. 24, was a technology technician with Wills Point ISD, according to a statement from superintendent Richard A. Cooper .
“At this time, Mr. Faling is no longer employed with Wills Point ISD. This alleged behavior did not occur on a Wills Point ISD campus or property,” Cooper said
In a Facebook comment Wills Point ISD said that Faling tenured his resignation Friday evening, the same day as his arrest. According to Van Zandt County, Faling is being held on $300,000 bond for the charge of alleged indecency with child sexual contact.
