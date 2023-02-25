Hattiesburg woman arrested on human trafficking charge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A Hattiesburg woman who was wanted in Hinds County has been arrested on a human trafficking charge.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Antoinette Marie Turner, 50, on RC Thomas Road on Thursday, February 23. Tennessee kidnapping suspect arrested in Mississippi
In Hinds County, she was wanted on a charge of human trafficking-procurement of servitude of a minor.
HPD officials said she was booked into the Forrest County Jail but will be taken back to Hinds County.
