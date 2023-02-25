Open in App
Albany, GA
See more from this location?
The Albany Herald

Former NFL player to lead call for organ donation in Albany

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIwLS_0kzpPf0x00
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler File Photo

ALBANY — From organizing swimming lessons for kids, supporting suicide prevention, anti-violence initiatives and efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has made reducing the number of cases he’s called to a priority. Fowler now is looking to dispel some of the “myths” about a topic that is critical to the county’s largely black population.

This week the coroner is tackling the issue of organ donation, including the disparity in the number of African Americans on waiting lists and the low number among black people who are organ donors.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy