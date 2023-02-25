Former NFL player to lead call for organ donation in Albany

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler File Photo

ALBANY — From organizing swimming lessons for kids, supporting suicide prevention, anti-violence initiatives and efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has made reducing the number of cases he’s called to a priority. Fowler now is looking to dispel some of the “myths” about a topic that is critical to the county’s largely black population.

This week the coroner is tackling the issue of organ donation, including the disparity in the number of African Americans on waiting lists and the low number among black people who are organ donors.