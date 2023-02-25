Open in App
Belle Chasse, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana man arrested for setting home on fire four times, shooting at it twice

By Bjorn Morfin,

5 days ago

BELLE CHASSE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been arrested for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and more after allegedly setting several fires at an occupied home over the past three months.

Willie Garcia, 39, of Belle Chasse, was booked into the Plaquemines Parish Jail on one count of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated arson, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM).

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) said that Garcia was also charged with additional attempted first-degree murder charges, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage of property, illegal discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to SFM, first responders have been called to a home in the 14000 block of Hwy 23 for four different fire calls and two shooting calls since November 2022. Each time, there were at least two people in the home at the time of the incidents, including a child in at least one incident.

PPSO also said that in the shootings, which occurred in January 2023 and February 2023, gunshots hit and damaged the residence and it was determined that some of the incidents occurred while the home was occupied.

Following a joint investigation, deputies learned that Garcia’s girlfriend was related to the residents of the home that was targeted. It was also learned that the fires were intentionally set, according to SFM.

According to PPSO, Garcia was also identified as a suspect that threatened a Naomi area business owner with a firearm in an unrelated incident.

Garcia was arrested on Feb. 22, and at the time of his arrest, Garcia, a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm, according to PPSO.

“These are some serious, violent offenses and we’re fortunate this wasn’t a more tragic incident. This blatant disregard for human life can’t and won’t be tolerated,” said Sheriff Turlich. “Thank you to our deputies and partners at the State Fire Marshal’s Office for their hard work and assistance with removing a violent criminal from our community.”

SFM said that no one was injured in any of the incidents.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

