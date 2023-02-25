Photo by Calhoun Journal

February 25, 2023

Anniston, AL – On Thursday March 16th the Anniston Museums and Gardens will be the location for the 5th Annual Spring Garden Symposium. There’s something old, something new, something borrowed, and something in bloom during this year’s symposium! Engage with fellow plant people and discover plants that are only available from another person’s garden, where to get the greatest and latest plants, and what’s new in the world of horticulture. This year’s Keynote Speaker is the renowned Encore Azalea Breeder Mr. Buddy Lee. They also have Atlanta Botanical Gardens’ Horticulturalist Ozzie Johnson, and special guests from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. Between presentations, explore the Sensory Garden and shop plant vendors and talented crafts people.

To reserve your spot, call 256-237-6766 or register online www.ExploreAMAG.org. Reservations are required. RSVP by March 8 to receive a box lunch. Lunch is not included if registering after March 8. Complimentary coffee will be available until 10:00 am. Tickets are $45 per person. Anniston Museums and Gardens members receive a $10 discount. Payment is due at registration.The 5th annual Spring Garden Symposium is sponsored by the Bidikov Foundation.All registration fees support the growth of the Longleaf Botanical Gardens.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

