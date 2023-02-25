Oregon (OSAA) 2A/1A wrestling state tournament: Meet the champions, placewinners, top teams

The champions, placewinners and top teams from the 2A/1A Oregon high school wrestling state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland
106 pounds
Medalists
1st Place — Mike Miller, Illinois Valley
2nd Place — James Conn, Illinois Valley
3rd Place — Cole Roff, Culver
4th Place — Adam Palanuk, Oakridge
Championship Final
Mike Miller (Illinois Valley) 14-1, Jr. over James Conn (Illinois Valley) 19-5, Fr. (Dec 7-5)
Third Place Match
Cole Roff (Culver) 29-8, So. over Adam Palanuk (Oakridge) 19-5, So. (Fall 1:32)
113 pounds
Medalists
1st Place — Micah Martinho, Illinois Valley
2nd Place — Debren Sanabria, Culver
3rd Place — Kisor Savage, Willamina
4th Place — Tanner Dilworth, Monroe/Triangle Lake
Championship Final
Micah Martinho (Illinois Valley) 18-1, So. over Debren Sanabria (Culver) 26-7, Sr. (Inj. 3:30)
Third Place Match
Kisor Savage (Willamina) 32-10, Fr. over Tanner Dilworth (Monroe/Triangle Lake) 12-6, So. (Dec 9-2)
120 pounds
Medalists
1st Place — Harley Hardison, Lowell
2nd Place — Adoniyah Stanton, Willamina
3rd Place — Cole Rahi, Culver
4th Place — Juan Ramirez, Glendale
Championship Final
Harley Hardison (Lowell) 33-3, So. over Adoniyah Stanton (Willamina) 26-11, Fr. (Fall 1:47)
Third Place Match
Cole Rahi (Culver) 19-10, So. over Juan Ramirez (Glendale) 19-9, Fr. (Fall 5:14)
126 pounds
Medalists
1st Place — Taylor Parsons, Grant Union/Prairie City
2nd Place — Zakai Chatelain, Nestucca
3rd Place — Corbin Roe, Knappa
4th Place — Ernesto Rojas, Clatskanie
Championship Final
Taylor Parsons (Grant Union/Prairie City) 33-6, Fr. over Zakai Chatelain (Nestucca) 36-10, So. (Dec 5-1)
Third Place Match
Corbin Roe (Knappa) 44-2, Jr. over Ernesto Rojas (Clatskanie) 20-5, Sr. (Fall 2:57)
132 pounds
Medalists
1st Place — Logan Gerding, Toledo
2nd Place — Derek Torres, Culver
3rd Place — Keegin Chitty, Echo/Stanfield
4th Place — Jacob Whittles, Nestucca
Championship Final
Logan Gerding (Toledo) 19-1, Jr. over Derek Torres (Culver) 26-6, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
Third Place Match
Keegin Chitty (Echo/Stanfield) 12-5, Jr. over Jacob Whittles (Nestucca) 32-10, Sr. (Fall 2:46)
138 pounds
Medalists
1st Place — Ryon Martinho, Illinois Valley
2nd Place — Nic Kaufman, Toledo
3rd Place — Lute Ramsden, Enterprise/Wallowa
4th Place — Aaron Martin, Glendale
Championship Final
Ryon Martinho (Illinois Valley) 22-3, Sr. over Nic Kaufman (Toledo) 32-5, So. (Fall 1:15)
Third Place Match
Lute Ramsden (Enterprise/Wallowa) 28-8, Sr. over Aaron Martin (Glendale) 20-6, So. (Fall 1:26)
145 pounds
Medalists
1st Place — Roger Moore, Colton
2nd Place — Reeden Arsenault, Culver
3rd Place — Christian Retherford, Toledo
4th Place — Kayden Tiller, Oakridge
Championship Final
Roger Moore (Colton) 33-9, Sr. over Reeden Arsenault (Culver) 36-6, Sr. (TB-1 4-3)
Third Place Match
Christian Retherford (Toledo) 32-6, Jr. over Kayden Tiller (Oakridge) 21-4, So. (Dec 15-8)
152 pounds
Medalists
1st Place — Ryan Griffin, Illinois Valley
2nd Place — Kelin Abbas, Culver
3rd Place — Austin Johnson, Willamina
4th Place — Ty McLaughlin, Elgin
Championship Final
Ryan Griffin (Illinois Valley) 20-0, Jr. over Kelin Abbas (Culver) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
Third Place Match
Austin Johnson (Willamina) 35-8, Sr. over Ty McLaughlin (Elgin) 35-12, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
160 pounds
Medalists
1st Place — Jacob Beauchamp, Central Linn
2nd Place — Lucas Bischoff, Regis
3rd Place — Gabe Hasbell, Elgin
4th Place — Jozia Williams, Illinois Valley
Championship Final
Jacob Beauchamp (Central Linn) 28-0, Sr. over Lucas Bischoff (Regis) 41-5, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
Third Place Match
Gabe Hasbell (Elgin) 38-8, Sr. over Jozia Williams (Illinois Valley) 17-8, Jr. (Fall 1:31)
170 pounds
Medalists
1st Place — Thomas Bischoff, Regis
2nd Place — Jake Doman, Crane
3rd Place — Gen Wintersteen, Elgin
4th Place — Alex Finley, Grant Union/Prairie City
Championship Final
Thomas Bischoff (Regis) 39-1, Jr. over Jake Doman (Crane) 41-2, Sr. (Fall 5:42)
Third Place Match
Gen Wintersteen (Elgin) 27-9, Jr. over Alex Finley (Grant Union/Prairie City) 24-18, Jr. (MD 11-2)
182 pounds
Medalists
1st Place — Joseph Lathrop, Elgin
2nd Place — Nolan Earls, Colton
3rd Place — Chase Andrade, Adrian
4th Place — Tobin Payne, Monroe/Triangle Lake
Championship Final
Joseph Lathrop (Elgin) 46-1, Sr. over Nolan Earls (Colton) 29-4, Sr. (Inj. 3:32)
Third Place Match
Chase Andrade (Adrian) 23-5, Sr. over Tobin Payne (Monroe/Triangle Lake) 12-4, Sr. (Dec 10-7)
195 pounds
Medalists
1st Place — Ash Blomstrom, Toledo
2nd Place — Bruce Morehead, Elgin
3rd Place — Malachi Hansen, Central Linn
4th Place — Jaime Cavan, Heppner
Championship Final
Ash Blomstrom (Toledo) 21-0, Jr. over Bruce Morehead (Elgin) 22-6, Sr. (Dec 8-2)
Third Place Match
Malachi Hansen (Central Linn) 27-4, Sr. over Jaime Cavan (Heppner) 29-15, So. (Dec 9-5)
220 pounds
Medalists
1st Place — Logan Clayburn, Myrtle Point
2nd Place — Rhyne Nelson, Willamina
3rd Place — Gunnar McDowell, Enterprise/Wallowa
4th Place — Cody Vance, Toledo
Championship Final
Logan Clayburn (Myrtle Point) 30-0, Jr. over Rhyne Nelson (Willamina) 32-8, Jr. (Fall 2:15)
Third Place Match
Gunnar McDowell (Enterprise/Wallowa) 40-6, So. over Cody Vance (Toledo) 26-9, Jr. (SV-1 2-1)
285 pounds
Medalists
1st Place — Wylie Johnson, Culver
2nd Place — Kolby Coxen, Toledo
3rd Place — David Finch, Lowell
4th Place — Lucas Wolf, Grant Union/Prairie City
Championship Final
Wylie Johnson (Culver) 24-3, Sr. over Kolby Coxen (Toledo) 28-2, So. (Dec 5-2)
Third Place Match
David Finch (Lowell) 27-8, Fr. over Lucas Wolf (Grant Union/Prairie City) 18-3, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
Team scores
1, Illinois Valley, 154. 2, Culver, 149.5. 3, Toledo, 111.5. 4, Elgin, 99. 5, Willamina, 79.5. 6, Grant Union/Prairie City, 56. 7, Colton, 55. 8, Lowell, 53. 8, Regis, 53. 10, Enterprise/Wallowa, 43.
11, Central Linn, 42. 12, Nestucca, 31.5. 13, Oakridge, 28.5. 14, Myrtle Point, 28. 15, Heppner, 25. 16, Glendale, 23. 17, Monroe/Triangle Lake, 21. 18, Crane, 20. 18, Knappa, 20. 20, Camas Valley, 18. 20, Echo/Stanfield, 18.
22, Clatskanie, 16. 23, Adrian, 15. 24, Irrigon, 9. 24, Vernonia, 9. 26, Waldport, 6. 27, Kennedy, 4. 27, Pine Eagle, 4. 27, Union/Cove, 4. 30, Imbler, 3. 30, Santiam, 3. 32, North Lake, 2.
