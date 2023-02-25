Oregon (OSAA) 2A/1A wrestling state tournament: Meet the champions, placewinners, top teams

The champions, placewinners and top teams from the 2A/1A Oregon high school wrestling state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland

Photos by Leon Neuschwander, for SBLive Oregon

—

106 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Mike Miller, Illinois Valley

2nd Place — James Conn, Illinois Valley

3rd Place — Cole Roff, Culver

4th Place — Adam Palanuk, Oakridge

Championship Final

Mike Miller (Illinois Valley) 14-1, Jr. over James Conn (Illinois Valley) 19-5, Fr. (Dec 7-5)

Third Place Match

Cole Roff (Culver) 29-8, So. over Adam Palanuk (Oakridge) 19-5, So. (Fall 1:32)

113 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Micah Martinho, Illinois Valley

2nd Place — Debren Sanabria, Culver

3rd Place — Kisor Savage, Willamina

4th Place — Tanner Dilworth, Monroe/Triangle Lake

Championship Final

Micah Martinho (Illinois Valley) 18-1, So. over Debren Sanabria (Culver) 26-7, Sr. (Inj. 3:30)

Third Place Match

Kisor Savage (Willamina) 32-10, Fr. over Tanner Dilworth (Monroe/Triangle Lake) 12-6, So. (Dec 9-2)

120 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Harley Hardison, Lowell

2nd Place — Adoniyah Stanton, Willamina

3rd Place — Cole Rahi, Culver

4th Place — Juan Ramirez, Glendale

Championship Final

Harley Hardison (Lowell) 33-3, So. over Adoniyah Stanton (Willamina) 26-11, Fr. (Fall 1:47)

Third Place Match

Cole Rahi (Culver) 19-10, So. over Juan Ramirez (Glendale) 19-9, Fr. (Fall 5:14)

126 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Taylor Parsons, Grant Union/Prairie City

2nd Place — Zakai Chatelain, Nestucca

3rd Place — Corbin Roe, Knappa

4th Place — Ernesto Rojas, Clatskanie

Championship Final

Taylor Parsons (Grant Union/Prairie City) 33-6, Fr. over Zakai Chatelain (Nestucca) 36-10, So. (Dec 5-1)

Third Place Match

Corbin Roe (Knappa) 44-2, Jr. over Ernesto Rojas (Clatskanie) 20-5, Sr. (Fall 2:57)

132 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Logan Gerding, Toledo

2nd Place — Derek Torres, Culver

3rd Place — Keegin Chitty, Echo/Stanfield

4th Place — Jacob Whittles, Nestucca

Championship Final

Logan Gerding (Toledo) 19-1, Jr. over Derek Torres (Culver) 26-6, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

Third Place Match

Keegin Chitty (Echo/Stanfield) 12-5, Jr. over Jacob Whittles (Nestucca) 32-10, Sr. (Fall 2:46)

138 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Ryon Martinho, Illinois Valley

2nd Place — Nic Kaufman, Toledo

3rd Place — Lute Ramsden, Enterprise/Wallowa

4th Place — Aaron Martin, Glendale

Championship Final

Ryon Martinho (Illinois Valley) 22-3, Sr. over Nic Kaufman (Toledo) 32-5, So. (Fall 1:15)

Third Place Match

Lute Ramsden (Enterprise/Wallowa) 28-8, Sr. over Aaron Martin (Glendale) 20-6, So. (Fall 1:26)

145 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Roger Moore, Colton

2nd Place — Reeden Arsenault, Culver

3rd Place — Christian Retherford, Toledo

4th Place — Kayden Tiller, Oakridge

Championship Final

Roger Moore (Colton) 33-9, Sr. over Reeden Arsenault (Culver) 36-6, Sr. (TB-1 4-3)

Third Place Match

Christian Retherford (Toledo) 32-6, Jr. over Kayden Tiller (Oakridge) 21-4, So. (Dec 15-8)

152 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Ryan Griffin, Illinois Valley

2nd Place — Kelin Abbas, Culver

3rd Place — Austin Johnson, Willamina

4th Place — Ty McLaughlin, Elgin

Championship Final

Ryan Griffin (Illinois Valley) 20-0, Jr. over Kelin Abbas (Culver) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

Third Place Match

Austin Johnson (Willamina) 35-8, Sr. over Ty McLaughlin (Elgin) 35-12, Jr. (Dec 6-4)

160 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Jacob Beauchamp, Central Linn

2nd Place — Lucas Bischoff, Regis

3rd Place — Gabe Hasbell, Elgin

4th Place — Jozia Williams, Illinois Valley

Championship Final

Jacob Beauchamp (Central Linn) 28-0, Sr. over Lucas Bischoff (Regis) 41-5, Sr. (Dec 8-4)

Third Place Match

Gabe Hasbell (Elgin) 38-8, Sr. over Jozia Williams (Illinois Valley) 17-8, Jr. (Fall 1:31)

170 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Thomas Bischoff, Regis

2nd Place — Jake Doman, Crane

3rd Place — Gen Wintersteen, Elgin

4th Place — Alex Finley, Grant Union/Prairie City

Championship Final

Thomas Bischoff (Regis) 39-1, Jr. over Jake Doman (Crane) 41-2, Sr. (Fall 5:42)

Third Place Match

Gen Wintersteen (Elgin) 27-9, Jr. over Alex Finley (Grant Union/Prairie City) 24-18, Jr. (MD 11-2)

182 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Joseph Lathrop, Elgin

2nd Place — Nolan Earls, Colton

3rd Place — Chase Andrade, Adrian

4th Place — Tobin Payne, Monroe/Triangle Lake

Championship Final

Joseph Lathrop (Elgin) 46-1, Sr. over Nolan Earls (Colton) 29-4, Sr. (Inj. 3:32)

Third Place Match

Chase Andrade (Adrian) 23-5, Sr. over Tobin Payne (Monroe/Triangle Lake) 12-4, Sr. (Dec 10-7)

195 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Ash Blomstrom, Toledo

2nd Place — Bruce Morehead, Elgin

3rd Place — Malachi Hansen, Central Linn

4th Place — Jaime Cavan, Heppner

Championship Final

Ash Blomstrom (Toledo) 21-0, Jr. over Bruce Morehead (Elgin) 22-6, Sr. (Dec 8-2)

Third Place Match

Malachi Hansen (Central Linn) 27-4, Sr. over Jaime Cavan (Heppner) 29-15, So. (Dec 9-5)

220 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Logan Clayburn, Myrtle Point

2nd Place — Rhyne Nelson, Willamina

3rd Place — Gunnar McDowell, Enterprise/Wallowa

4th Place — Cody Vance, Toledo

Championship Final

Logan Clayburn (Myrtle Point) 30-0, Jr. over Rhyne Nelson (Willamina) 32-8, Jr. (Fall 2:15)

Third Place Match

Gunnar McDowell (Enterprise/Wallowa) 40-6, So. over Cody Vance (Toledo) 26-9, Jr. (SV-1 2-1)

285 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Wylie Johnson, Culver

2nd Place — Kolby Coxen, Toledo

3rd Place — David Finch, Lowell

4th Place — Lucas Wolf, Grant Union/Prairie City

Championship Final

Wylie Johnson (Culver) 24-3, Sr. over Kolby Coxen (Toledo) 28-2, So. (Dec 5-2)

Third Place Match

David Finch (Lowell) 27-8, Fr. over Lucas Wolf (Grant Union/Prairie City) 18-3, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

—

Team scores

1, Illinois Valley, 154. 2, Culver, 149.5. 3, Toledo, 111.5. 4, Elgin, 99. 5, Willamina, 79.5. 6, Grant Union/Prairie City, 56. 7, Colton, 55. 8, Lowell, 53. 8, Regis, 53. 10, Enterprise/Wallowa, 43.

11, Central Linn, 42. 12, Nestucca, 31.5. 13, Oakridge, 28.5. 14, Myrtle Point, 28. 15, Heppner, 25. 16, Glendale, 23. 17, Monroe/Triangle Lake, 21. 18, Crane, 20. 18, Knappa, 20. 20, Camas Valley, 18. 20, Echo/Stanfield, 18.

22, Clatskanie, 16. 23, Adrian, 15. 24, Irrigon, 9. 24, Vernonia, 9. 26, Waldport, 6. 27, Kennedy, 4. 27, Pine Eagle, 4. 27, Union/Cove, 4. 30, Imbler, 3. 30, Santiam, 3. 32, North Lake, 2.