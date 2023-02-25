Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Oregon (OSAA) 2A/1A wrestling state tournament: Meet the champions, placewinners, top teams

By JD Humburg,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BxHcn_0kzpMkgB00

The champions, placewinners and top teams from the 2A/1A Oregon high school wrestling state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland

Photos by Leon Neuschwander, for SBLive Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VwIQG_0kzpMkgB00

106 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Mike Miller, Illinois Valley

2nd Place — James Conn, Illinois Valley

3rd Place — Cole Roff, Culver

4th Place — Adam Palanuk, Oakridge

Championship Final

Mike Miller (Illinois Valley) 14-1, Jr. over James Conn (Illinois Valley) 19-5, Fr. (Dec 7-5)

Third Place Match

Cole Roff (Culver) 29-8, So. over Adam Palanuk (Oakridge) 19-5, So. (Fall 1:32)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLlm8_0kzpMkgB00

113 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Micah Martinho, Illinois Valley

2nd Place — Debren Sanabria, Culver

3rd Place — Kisor Savage, Willamina

4th Place — Tanner Dilworth, Monroe/Triangle Lake

Championship Final

Micah Martinho (Illinois Valley) 18-1, So. over Debren Sanabria (Culver) 26-7, Sr. (Inj. 3:30)

Third Place Match

Kisor Savage (Willamina) 32-10, Fr. over Tanner Dilworth (Monroe/Triangle Lake) 12-6, So. (Dec 9-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6CRT_0kzpMkgB00

120 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Harley Hardison, Lowell

2nd Place — Adoniyah Stanton, Willamina

3rd Place — Cole Rahi, Culver

4th Place — Juan Ramirez, Glendale

Championship Final

Harley Hardison (Lowell) 33-3, So. over Adoniyah Stanton (Willamina) 26-11, Fr. (Fall 1:47)

Third Place Match

Cole Rahi (Culver) 19-10, So. over Juan Ramirez (Glendale) 19-9, Fr. (Fall 5:14)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ceot_0kzpMkgB00

126 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Taylor Parsons, Grant Union/Prairie City

2nd Place — Zakai Chatelain, Nestucca

3rd Place — Corbin Roe, Knappa

4th Place — Ernesto Rojas, Clatskanie

Championship Final

Taylor Parsons (Grant Union/Prairie City) 33-6, Fr. over Zakai Chatelain (Nestucca) 36-10, So. (Dec 5-1)

Third Place Match

Corbin Roe (Knappa) 44-2, Jr. over Ernesto Rojas (Clatskanie) 20-5, Sr. (Fall 2:57)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGhxZ_0kzpMkgB00

132 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Logan Gerding, Toledo

2nd Place — Derek Torres, Culver

3rd Place — Keegin Chitty, Echo/Stanfield

4th Place — Jacob Whittles, Nestucca

Championship Final

Logan Gerding (Toledo) 19-1, Jr. over Derek Torres (Culver) 26-6, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

Third Place Match

Keegin Chitty (Echo/Stanfield) 12-5, Jr. over Jacob Whittles (Nestucca) 32-10, Sr. (Fall 2:46)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAjHD_0kzpMkgB00

138 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Ryon Martinho, Illinois Valley

2nd Place — Nic Kaufman, Toledo

3rd Place — Lute Ramsden, Enterprise/Wallowa

4th Place — Aaron Martin, Glendale

Championship Final

Ryon Martinho (Illinois Valley) 22-3, Sr. over Nic Kaufman (Toledo) 32-5, So. (Fall 1:15)

Third Place Match

Lute Ramsden (Enterprise/Wallowa) 28-8, Sr. over Aaron Martin (Glendale) 20-6, So. (Fall 1:26)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WG3Ir_0kzpMkgB00

145 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Roger Moore, Colton

2nd Place — Reeden Arsenault, Culver

3rd Place — Christian Retherford, Toledo

4th Place — Kayden Tiller, Oakridge

Championship Final

Roger Moore (Colton) 33-9, Sr. over Reeden Arsenault (Culver) 36-6, Sr. (TB-1 4-3)

Third Place Match

Christian Retherford (Toledo) 32-6, Jr. over Kayden Tiller (Oakridge) 21-4, So. (Dec 15-8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xVoJi_0kzpMkgB00

152 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Ryan Griffin, Illinois Valley

2nd Place — Kelin Abbas, Culver

3rd Place — Austin Johnson, Willamina

4th Place — Ty McLaughlin, Elgin

Championship Final

Ryan Griffin (Illinois Valley) 20-0, Jr. over Kelin Abbas (Culver) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

Third Place Match

Austin Johnson (Willamina) 35-8, Sr. over Ty McLaughlin (Elgin) 35-12, Jr. (Dec 6-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFLbk_0kzpMkgB00

160 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Jacob Beauchamp, Central Linn

2nd Place — Lucas Bischoff, Regis

3rd Place — Gabe Hasbell, Elgin

4th Place — Jozia Williams, Illinois Valley

Championship Final

Jacob Beauchamp (Central Linn) 28-0, Sr. over Lucas Bischoff (Regis) 41-5, Sr. (Dec 8-4)

Third Place Match

Gabe Hasbell (Elgin) 38-8, Sr. over Jozia Williams (Illinois Valley) 17-8, Jr. (Fall 1:31)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBkyV_0kzpMkgB00

170 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Thomas Bischoff, Regis

2nd Place — Jake Doman, Crane

3rd Place — Gen Wintersteen, Elgin

4th Place — Alex Finley, Grant Union/Prairie City

Championship Final

Thomas Bischoff (Regis) 39-1, Jr. over Jake Doman (Crane) 41-2, Sr. (Fall 5:42)

Third Place Match

Gen Wintersteen (Elgin) 27-9, Jr. over Alex Finley (Grant Union/Prairie City) 24-18, Jr. (MD 11-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qzm33_0kzpMkgB00

182 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Joseph Lathrop, Elgin

2nd Place — Nolan Earls, Colton

3rd Place — Chase Andrade, Adrian

4th Place — Tobin Payne, Monroe/Triangle Lake

Championship Final

Joseph Lathrop (Elgin) 46-1, Sr. over Nolan Earls (Colton) 29-4, Sr. (Inj. 3:32)

Third Place Match

Chase Andrade (Adrian) 23-5, Sr. over Tobin Payne (Monroe/Triangle Lake) 12-4, Sr. (Dec 10-7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nrOSS_0kzpMkgB00

195 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Ash Blomstrom, Toledo

2nd Place — Bruce Morehead, Elgin

3rd Place — Malachi Hansen, Central Linn

4th Place — Jaime Cavan, Heppner

Championship Final

Ash Blomstrom (Toledo) 21-0, Jr. over Bruce Morehead (Elgin) 22-6, Sr. (Dec 8-2)

Third Place Match

Malachi Hansen (Central Linn) 27-4, Sr. over Jaime Cavan (Heppner) 29-15, So. (Dec 9-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aknoc_0kzpMkgB00

220 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Logan Clayburn, Myrtle Point

2nd Place — Rhyne Nelson, Willamina

3rd Place — Gunnar McDowell, Enterprise/Wallowa

4th Place — Cody Vance, Toledo

Championship Final

Logan Clayburn (Myrtle Point) 30-0, Jr. over Rhyne Nelson (Willamina) 32-8, Jr. (Fall 2:15)

Third Place Match

Gunnar McDowell (Enterprise/Wallowa) 40-6, So. over Cody Vance (Toledo) 26-9, Jr. (SV-1 2-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVWbF_0kzpMkgB00

285 pounds

Medalists

1st Place — Wylie Johnson, Culver

2nd Place — Kolby Coxen, Toledo

3rd Place — David Finch, Lowell

4th Place — Lucas Wolf, Grant Union/Prairie City

Championship Final

Wylie Johnson (Culver) 24-3, Sr. over Kolby Coxen (Toledo) 28-2, So. (Dec 5-2)

Third Place Match

David Finch (Lowell) 27-8, Fr. over Lucas Wolf (Grant Union/Prairie City) 18-3, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jz9UA_0kzpMkgB00

Team scores

1, Illinois Valley, 154. 2, Culver, 149.5. 3, Toledo, 111.5. 4, Elgin, 99. 5, Willamina, 79.5. 6, Grant Union/Prairie City, 56. 7, Colton, 55. 8, Lowell, 53. 8, Regis, 53. 10, Enterprise/Wallowa, 43.

11, Central Linn, 42. 12, Nestucca, 31.5. 13, Oakridge, 28.5. 14, Myrtle Point, 28. 15, Heppner, 25. 16, Glendale, 23. 17, Monroe/Triangle Lake, 21. 18, Crane, 20. 18, Knappa, 20. 20, Camas Valley, 18. 20, Echo/Stanfield, 18.

22, Clatskanie, 16. 23, Adrian, 15. 24, Irrigon, 9. 24, Vernonia, 9. 26, Waldport, 6. 27, Kennedy, 4. 27, Pine Eagle, 4. 27, Union/Cove, 4. 30, Imbler, 3. 30, Santiam, 3. 32, North Lake, 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Alayna Kraus, Megan Rennegarbe lead Okawville past Christopher to win Illinois Class 1A girls basketball title
Okawville, IL1 hour ago
Shannon Dowell leads O'Fallon past Hersey in Illinois Class 4A girls basketball semifinals
O'fallon, IL20 hours ago
Photos: Oswego East boys basketball tops Joliet West to win first Illinois Class 4A sectional title
Oswego, IL6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Meridian upsets Mountain View in Idaho 5A boys basketball state semifinals
Meridian, ID19 hours ago
Nothing going to keep Camas from final late-night call Saturday - the WIAA Class 4A girls basketball title game
Camas, WA11 hours ago
Look: Boise State commit Julian Bowie hits game-winner to lift Pocatello over Blackfoot in Idaho 4A state semifinals
Nampa, ID14 hours ago
Look: Tualatin beats Sheldon for trip to 6A girls basketball state tournament (highlights)
Tualatin, OR12 hours ago
Unlikely hero sparks Mark Morris' semifinal victory against previously unbeaten and top-ranked Pullman in 2A semis
Pullman, WA15 hours ago
On way to Class 1B girls basketball title game, Neah Bay gets revenge on Mount Vernon Christian
Neah Bay, WA12 hours ago
Nazareth uses big run to beat Peoria in Illinois Class 3A girls basketball semifinal
Peoria, IL1 day ago
Photos: Unsung guard's hot shooting helps Mark Morris sink No. 1 Pullman in WIAA Class 2A boys basketball semifinals
Pullman, WA15 hours ago
Can unbeaten Lake City cap maybe the greatest season in Idaho boys basketball history with state title?
Lake City, CO2 days ago
Camas knocks out defending Class 4A girls basketball champion Woodinville, 59-46, in WIAA quarterfinals
Woodinville, WA1 day ago
Winter Haven and Columbus advance to the FHSAA 7A finals
Winter Haven, FL21 hours ago
Live Updates: 2023 Texas (UIL) High School Girls Basketball State Championships
San Antonio, TX3 hours ago
Brother Rice boys basketball outlasts Cass Tech in battle of Michigan's top teams
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
Legendary Oklahoma boys basketball coach Scott Hines and his son Cameron cherishing every moment together
Fort Cobb, OK1 day ago
Texas high school basketball playoff brackets: 2023 UIL boys regional tournament matchups, game times
Austin, TX21 hours ago
Full highlights: St. Augustine overcomes eight-point deficit in state playoff win against West Ranch
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Twin titles: Gray Collegiate rules 2-A basketball in South Carolina
West Columbia, SC8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy