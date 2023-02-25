Firefighters Put Out Fire in Shadow Hills After Three Hours
By City News Service,
7 days ago
SHADOW HILLS (CNS) - Battling cold, wind-driven rains, firefighters contained and extinguished a fire that began in a home's basement after an extended operation Saturday in Shadow Hills.
Fire crews were called at 10:07 p.m. Friday to the 10900 block of West Peoria Street west of Stonehurst Avenue where they learned the flames extended into the walls, the attic and the rear of the 1,438-square-foot one- story, 89-year-old home, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey .
It took 32 firefighters three hours and three minutes to put out the stubborn flames. They were also able to salvage some of the residents' household possessions, Humphrey said.
