Firefighters Put Out Fire in Shadow Hills After Three Hours

Photo: Getty Images

SHADOW HILLS (CNS) - Battling cold, wind-driven rains, firefighters contained and extinguished a fire that began in a home's basement after an extended operation Saturday in Shadow Hills.

Fire crews were called at 10:07 p.m. Friday to the 10900 block of West Peoria Street west of Stonehurst Avenue where they learned the flames extended into the walls, the attic and the rear of the 1,438-square-foot one- story, 89-year-old home, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey .

It took 32 firefighters three hours and three minutes to put out the stubborn flames. They were also able to salvage some of the residents' household possessions, Humphrey said.

No injuries were reported.