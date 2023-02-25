Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
AllLakers

Lakers: Former Los Angeles Finals Opponent Wants To Train Anthony Davis

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

7 days ago

Would AD be receptive to the tutelage?

Hall of Fame former Detroit Pistons center Ben Wallace, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, is probably best remembered in Los Angeles for his 2004 NBA Finals series demolition of a star-studded-but-dysfunctional Lakers club featuring Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Gary Payton.

Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bovada Sports recently caught up with the former four-time All-Star. Talk turned to Wallace's championship-era teammate, Rasheed Wallace, who had been considering an assistant coaching gig with the Lakers last summer.

Though there were rumors that Rasheed Wallace would join former Pistons teammate Darvin Ham's coaching staff in LA, he ultimately opted not to, per Shams Charania of The Athletic . Ben Wallace registered his disappointment.

"I would have loved to see 'Sheed on the bench. 'Sheed's basketball mind is unbelievable. He can work with guards, he can work with bigs. Him with that Laker team definitely would have made a huge difference."

When asked if he could envision his former teammate training a healthy Davis over the summer, Wallace did not hesitate in his response.

"That'd be scary," Wallace reflected. "I think he needs to spend a little time with both of us, personally. As far as his health, I don't think it's his ankle. I look at him and I watch him play and I watch him run. For me, it's his balance, his core. If he tightens up that core, it'll fix your ankle. If you can keep your feet planted, you're good."

Davis has already missed 24 games this season, but when healthy he has produced on both ends. He's averaging 25.6 points on 56.2% shooting from the floor, 12.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, two blocks and 1.1 steals a night.

Comments / 0

