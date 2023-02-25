Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and predictions

By Seth Orlemann,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wG7mf_0kzpI8H600

The Boston Celtics (43-17) battle the Philadelphia 76ers (39-19) on Saturday, with tip from Wells Fargo Center set for 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Celtics vs. 76ers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

Boston took down the Indiana Pacers 142-138 in overtime on Thursday, failing to cover as 7.5-point road favorites. The Celtics have now won back-to-back games and 8 of their last 10. In that span, the Celtics are 7-3 against the spread (ATS) to improve to 32-27-1 ATS this season.

The 76ers outlasted the Memphis Grizzlies 110-105 on Thursday to cover as 3-point home favorites. They have now won 5 games in a row and 7 of their last 10. Philadelphia is 7-3 ATS in that span to improve to 35-23 ATS on the season.

Boston beat Philadelphia in 2 matchups this season, covering as home favorites both times in mid-October and early February.

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Celtics at 76ers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:38 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Celtics -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | 76ers +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Celtics -1.5 (-112) | 76ers +1.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 226.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Celtics at 76ers key injuries

Celtics

  • SF Danilo Gallinari (knee) out

76ers

  • C Dewayne Dedmon (hip) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Celtics at 76ers picks and predictions

Prediction

Philadelphia 118, Boston 114

LEAN 76ERS +100.

Boston played in an overtime game in Indiana on Thursday and now travels to Philadelphia while the 76ers are coming off a home game that ended in regulation.

While the Celtics have posted a 19-10 road record, the 76ers have played their best basketball in front of their home crowd this season with a 24-8 home record. The Sixers’ defense, which ranks 3rd in the NBA for opponent points per game, will be the deciding factor, including whether they will be able to contain Celtics F/G Jayson Tatum.

LEAN 76ERS +1.5 (-108).

While the moneyline presents better odds on the Sixers, the spread may be worth a play as well.

The 76ers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall, 4-0 ATS in their last 4 after allowing 100 or more points in their previous game, and 4-0 ATS in their last 4 when their opponent scores 100 or more points in their previous game. They also post a 22-10 ATS home record this season.

The Celtics are also 1-4 ATS in the last 5 meetings between these 2 in Philadelphia and 3-7 in the last 10 overall meetings.

BET OVER 226.5 (-110).

The Over is 4-0 in the 76ers’ last 4 home games against a team with a winning road record.

For the Celtics, the Over is 5-0 in their last 5 games, 4-0 in their last 4 after allowing 100 or more points in their previous game, and 5-0 in their last 5 when their opponent allows 100 or more points in their previous game.

The Over is also 4-0 in the last 4 meetings in Philadelphia between these franchises.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @seth_orlemann on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
New York Rangers at Boston Bruins odds, picks and predictions
New York City, NY8 hours ago
Duke at North Carolina odds, picks and predictions
Durham, NC2 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat odds, picks and predictions
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Luka Samanic gets 43 with Maine Celtics - potential option for Boston's last roster spot?
Boston, MA1 day ago
Ja Morant's alleged off-court drama and suspension, explained
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
"Y'all don't ever have to watch me play ever again" - Kevin Durant sounds off on hate from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Butler at Xavier odds, picks and predictions
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves at Sacramento Kings odds, picks and predictions
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Woj: Brooklyn Nets are signing center Nerlens Noel after buyout from Pistons
Brooklyn, NY3 hours ago
Kansas at Texas odds, picks and predictions
Lawrence, KS4 hours ago
Thunder rookie Jalen Williams leads the NBA in steals since Jan. 1
Oklahoma City, OK4 hours ago
Watch: Notre Dame coach's son pulls a Chris Webber
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Darvin Ham has poignant words about Lakers' focus following Friday's loss
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Multiple Sixers make sure to single out Paul Reed after win over Heat
Miami, FL2 days ago
New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NHL
Boston, MA3 hours ago
Armando Bacot: ‘Haven’t made a decision’ on potential return to UNC
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs highlights and photo gallery
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
Jalen Pickett among 15 Wooden Award Finalists
State College, PA1 hour ago
Key UNC target talks potential of reclassifying to 2023 class
Chapel Hill, NC3 hours ago
Bears go all USC in three-pick mock draft
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
College GameDay makes predictions for UNC’s tournament hopes
Chapel Hill, NC3 hours ago
Texans give up No. 12 overall in trade package in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX1 day ago
Wolverines as pros: How former Michigan basketball stars are doing in the NBA
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Bears 2023 free agency profile: RB Saquon Barkley
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
2023 NFL draft: A cornerback prospect in every round for the Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Alabama Baseball dominates UIC en route to 11-1 win
Tuscaloosa, AL3 hours ago
Jordan Addison believes he's ready for the bright lights of New York
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Quentin Johnston thinks he'd look good in Giants blue
Temple, TX7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy