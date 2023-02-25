Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and predictions
By Seth Orlemann,
7 days ago
The Boston Celtics (43-17) battle the Philadelphia 76ers (39-19) on Saturday, with tip from Wells Fargo Center set for 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Celtics vs. 76ers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
Boston took down the Indiana Pacers 142-138 in overtime on Thursday, failing to cover as 7.5-point road favorites. The Celtics have now won back-to-back games and 8 of their last 10. In that span, the Celtics are 7-3 against the spread (ATS) to improve to 32-27-1 ATS this season.
The 76ers outlasted the Memphis Grizzlies 110-105 on Thursday to cover as 3-point home favorites. They have now won 5 games in a row and 7 of their last 10. Philadelphia is 7-3 ATS in that span to improve to 35-23 ATS on the season.
Boston beat Philadelphia in 2 matchups this season, covering as home favorites both times in mid-October and early February.
Boston played in an overtime game in Indiana on Thursday and now travels to Philadelphia while the 76ers are coming off a home game that ended in regulation.
While the Celtics have posted a 19-10 road record, the 76ers have played their best basketball in front of their home crowd this season with a 24-8 home record. The Sixers’ defense, which ranks 3rd in the NBA for opponent points per game, will be the deciding factor, including whether they will be able to contain Celtics F/G Jayson Tatum.
LEAN 76ERS +1.5 (-108).
While the moneyline presents better odds on the Sixers, the spread may be worth a play as well.
The 76ers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall, 4-0 ATS in their last 4 after allowing 100 or more points in their previous game, and 4-0 ATS in their last 4 when their opponent scores 100 or more points in their previous game. They also post a 22-10 ATS home record this season.
The Celtics are also 1-4 ATS in the last 5 meetings between these 2 in Philadelphia and 3-7 in the last 10 overall meetings.
BET OVER 226.5 (-110).
The Over is 4-0 in the 76ers’ last 4 home games against a team with a winning road record.
For the Celtics, the Over is 5-0 in their last 5 games, 4-0 in their last 4 after allowing 100 or more points in their previous game, and 5-0 in their last 5 when their opponent allows 100 or more points in their previous game.
The Over is also 4-0 in the last 4 meetings in Philadelphia between these franchises.
