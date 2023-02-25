Open in App
Memphis, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies odds, picks and predictions

By Seth Orlemann,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hspw0_0kzpI16100

The Denver Nuggets (42-18) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (35-23) on Saturday, with tip from FedExForum set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Nuggets vs. Grizzlies odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

Denver took down the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-109 on Thursday to cover as 3-point road underdogs. The Nuggets have now won 4 games in a row and 8 of their last 10. In that span, they are also 8-2 against the spread (ATS) to improve to 34-26 ATS on the season.

Memphis fell 110-105 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, failing to cover as 3-point road underdogs. The Grizzlies are 3-2 in their last 5 games straight up, but just 4-6 in their last 10. In that same span, they are 3-7 ATS to fall to 26-31-1 ATS this season.

Denver beat Memphis 105-91 to cover as 1-point home underdogs in their first matchup this season on Dec. 20.

Nuggets at Grizzlies odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:08 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Nuggets +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Grizzlies -135 (bet $135 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Nuggets +2.5 (-115) | Grizzlies -2.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 235.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Nuggets at Grizzlies key injuries

Nuggets

  • PG Collin Gillespie (leg) out
  • PF Aaron Gordon (rib) out

Grizzlies

  • C Steven Adams (knee) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Nuggets at Grizzlies picks and predictions

Prediction

Nuggets 117, Grizzlies 111

BET NUGGETS +115

The Nuggets have been on a hot streak recently winning 8 of their last 10, including 3 wins in a row on the road.

While they will be missing a key piece in Aaron Gordon, their offense ranks 1st in both field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. While this will be a tough battle, look for Denver to prevail late to take the victory.

PASS.

The moneyline is a more profitable play for the Nuggets in this game.

BET UNDER 235.5 (-110).

The Under is 4-0 in the Grizzlies’ last 4 games following a ATS loss, 9-1 in their last 10 games following an outright loss, 6-1 in their last 7 games playing on 1 days rest, and 11-2 in their last 13 games after allowing 100 or more points in their previous game.

The Under is also 4-0 in the last 4 meetings between these squads in Memphis and 5-1 in the last 6 meetings overall between them.

