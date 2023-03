smithmountainlake.com

S.F. composers meld sound with science for new perspective on Alzheimer's By ELIZABETH COOK, MOLLY MCCREA, 7 days ago

By ELIZABETH COOK, MOLLY MCCREA, 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- At one of the top music schools in the country, two students and their professor set out on a remarkable journey. ...