Expecting Mom Shares Her “Impulsive Nesting Decisions”, and It Could Not Be More Entertaining

Moms, this one's for you. If you have ever had a child chances are you went through a “nesting” phase. The nesting phase is the overwhelming desire to clean , organize, or prep the house during pregnancy before the baby comes. Whether you have cleaned the inside of the stove for the fourth time in the same week, went through your closet organized by color and season, or you changed every light bulb in the house, “just to be ready”, we are here for it.

Whatever you may have done, nearly every other mom has been right there with you, prepping their nest in some funny way in order to welcome the baby home. Mom to be and TikToker @savconsidine went through a nesting phase that left some pretty peculiar results, and we may be giggling just a bit over this!

The mom to be did not have the super normal nesting phase that consists of cleaning, organizing, and downsizing. Instead she took the DIY route and dedicated to tackle projects until late into the night leaving some unsettling surprises for herself the following morning upon closer perspective, and more light. .

This mom is laughing at her impulsive nesting decision, such as the wall “touch us” that dried and blotchy spots that al;most match, but definitely stand out. Or the kitchen cabinets that got some fun paint minus the crucial steps of sanding and applying light layers with adequate dry times, from afar they look pretty good but close up, they are a bit dinged, blotchy, and marked up.

But hey, at the end of the day it gave her a good little laugh and helped work off some of “the baby is coming!!!” stress, so we are all for it.

