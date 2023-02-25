Pendry Manhattan West Is New York City’s Number One Hotel but What’s It Like to Stay There?

They say that New York is the city that never sleeps, and while travelers may well want to take advantage of the vast array of activities on offer, they also do, actually, want to get some quality shuteye. But where to find a tranquil respite in the middle of bustling Manhattan? Enter: Pendry Manhattan West, the number one hotel in the city ( according to TripAdvisor ) that’s located in the buzzy Hudson Yard neighborhood. Here’s what to know about the top-rated hotel that gives laidback West Coast vibes in a distinctly Big Apple setting.

The Basics

Name of accommodation: Pendry Manhattan West

Location: Manhattan West, NYC

Price: starting from $575 per night

Accommodation options: guest rooms, studios, suites

The Details

Who should you bring?

Anyone who wants to check out the best NYC has to offer, from tourists to couples to business travelers, will enjoy a stay at Pendry. Located in Midtown’s most rapidly expanding neighborhood, the luxury hotel is close to some of the city’s best shopping (Hudson Yards is around the corner with over 100 stores and restaurants to explore), entertainment (Times Square and all of Broadway is just a short walk or ride away) and sightseeing (the Empire State Building and the Highline are right at your doorstep). While there is a two-bedroom suite (featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and a kitchenette, plus a separate living room with a piano and a fireplace—NBD), you might want to book elsewhere if you’re traveling with small kids since the rest of the hotel is definitely all about cool and calm vibes.

What’s the food like?

At Pendry, you’ve got enough options to take you from morning to night: Sip a cappuccino in the light- and plant-filled Garden Room, meet friends for dinner over mezze and lamb chops at glitzy Zou Zou’s, or unwind with a nightcap in the glamorous Bar Pendry. The retro-meets-modern Vista Lounge dishes up light and hearty breakfasts (we were big fans of the housemade granola with berries, banana, pumpkin and chia seeds) and the in-room dining is a great option for those who want to stay in.

Did you get a good night’s sleep?

Remember what we said about Pendry being a tranquil respite? That’s in no small part due to the soothing decor that can best be described as Hamptons meets LA: lush greenery, warm recessed lighting, neutral tones, light wood paneling and floor-to-ceiling windows. Each room has been designed to block out noise from outside so despite its bustling location, you’re guaranteed a quiet night. We also appreciated the amazing-smelling MiN New York toiletries. Bonus: The macarons left on the bed after turndown service are the perfect sweet treat to end the night.

What amenities are available?

While there’s no spa at the Pendry, there is a well-equipped 1,700-square-foot gym that’s open 24/7 and features free weights, treadmills, ellipticals and Peletons.

What was our favorite part?

The convenient location and the relaxed vibe. There aren’t a ton of 5-star options on the west side of Manhattan, and to find one that feels more like you’re at someone's very stylish and ultra-zen home rather than smack dab in the middle of Midtown? Even better.



