Philadelphia, PA
Joel Embiid's Coach Takes A Shot At Nikola Jokic's Defense Amid MVP Race

By Aaron Abhishek,

7 days ago

Drew Hanlen, Embiid's coach responded to ESPN's Mark Jones' tweet about the big man being his MVP.

Joel Embiid's numbers make him a prime MVP contender this season, and his coach backed his athlete to the hilt, while also taking a shot at his competition, Nikola Jokic.

Drew Hanlen, Embiid's coach responded to ESPN's Mark Jones' tweet about the big man being his MVP, and also had his dig on the Nuggets superstar's defense.

Responding to Jones' tweet, Hanlen responded with a cheeky and sly "Or been subbed out at the end of the game on defense…" comment directed towards the two-time MVP.

Embiid has been one of the frontrunners to win MVP this season. At the time of writing, he averages 33.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. His dominant outings have resulted in Philadelphia placed third in the East with a 39-19 record, and is one of the sides pegged to make the postseason.

Jokic has been instrumental for the Nuggets, averaging 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists. While there have been some differences in numbers, both players are bonafide superstars for their respective teams as they look to lead them to an NBA title. Only time will tell if Embiid can emerge victorious.

Julius Erving Backs Joel Embiid To Win MVP This Season

Hall of Famer and former Philadelphia 76ers star Julius Erving was one of the biggest superstars in the NBA during his time, and now he believes that Embiid would surely win MVP this season.

Speaking on NBA Today, Erving said he was biased toward the East, and that he would go with Embiid as his favorite. "He's been knocking at the door, for two years, came up just short. He's constantly challenging himself saying, 'What do I have to do?' now he's leading the league in scoring. I don't know if it's gonna end up like that at the end of the year, but he would be my choice as a favorite."

For now, Embiid's objective is pretty clear — win the championship. With James Harden producing at a consistent rate, the center has a solid chance of winning the title. It remains to be seen if he can win one, and also bag MVP.

